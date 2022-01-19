Free wheeling

Cycling is booming, in a revolution activated as a social side effect of the global pandemic. A pedal-powered response to the events of 2020 saw sales of bikes in the UK rise by 60 percent at the beginning of the first lockdown.

Meanwhile, in Europe, in order to cater for the increased bicycle use, millions of euros are being devoted to improving infrastructure related to cycling. Yet it is a movement motivated for many by more than precautions regarding health matters or maintaining fitness.

Rather than simply utilising this mode of transport to move from home to work and back, as suggested by the authorities, getting on our bikes may be viewed as having more convoluted meaning.

Invention

The limitations brought about by lockdowns and the curtailing of individual liberty, as a critical social obligation, have been essential in saving lives, yet such unprecedented restrictions have also caused many to truly appreciate the brief sense of freedom the outdoors has offered as vital for mental wellbeing.

One of the most popular ways to escape into localised worlds has, in turn, been on two wheels.

While contemplating the new boundaries placed on our lives during the pandemic, it is important to note that for one group of people limitations in terms of movement and lack of access to public space have been both a historical and a global reality.

This was, and still is, a fact of life for many women, due to social norms, gender roles and threats to safety. The invention of the bicycle, however, has aided the cause of women’s emancipation, both in terms of the past and in the modern day. The challenges that eventually allowed women to escape a life of confinement in the western domestic sphere began in earnest in the latter part of the 19th century.

Decades earlier, bicycles had begun emerging from countries such as Germany and France.

Crossbar

The penny-farthing is perhaps the best-known early model, an unwieldy and dangerous bicycle with an oversized front wheel. Such designs were certainly not user-friendly for men, never mind women in a Victorian era in which they were expected to wear long, heavy skirts with layers of petticoats.

The narrow waists of dresses restricted bodily movements even further, even causing damage to internal organs and problems for the spine. This was not the only problem, however.

The issue of apparent correct feminine behaviour, which encompassed extremely strict codes of conduct, prevented women from attempting anything other than very limited perceived ‘lady-like’ activities.

Fortunately, as the 19th century neared its end, the invention of the safety bicycle would help change the way women both lived and dressed in the west.

Looking rather like the standard design of bikes today, this development accounted for female dress codes by incorporating a lower crossbar on certain models.