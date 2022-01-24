8 reasons Finland is winning

The good people of Finland claim they are ahead of the UK and most of the world when it comes to the environmental crisis. I wanted to know more so packed my bags and headed to Helsinki to ask the difficult questions. I met politicians, business leaders and members of the public to find out what environmental action is really taking place. Here are the TOP EIGHT things that actually impressed me.

Helsinki is sending a wooden satellite into space

Yes. You read that right. A wooden satellite. The WISA Woodsat is a nano-satellite designed and created by UPM, a company designing technology with little or no fossil fuel use. The first wooden satellite in the world is due to be launched this year. It is made from birch plywood and will be able to withstand both the hot and cold temperatures of its orbit. It weighs just 1kg here on earth and has the dimensions 10cm x 10cm x 10cm.

Taxes are high and Finns don’t mind

Finland has a generous welfare state. Large amounts of money from taxes are used to improve public facilities. Quality of life therefore is noticeably improved which explains why Finns do not mind paying extra taxes. The Helsinki Central Library Oodi, designed by ALA Architects is a public library providing access to a multitude of facilities. From sewing machines, to 3D printers, from computer games rooms to These taxes also fund progressive environmental policies.

Clothes are being made by creating a cotton made from second hand clothing fibres

A brand new bio-based textile company called Infinited Fiber is using old clothes and materials that would otherwise be going to landfill to recreate new clothes by capturing its value at polymer level. Founded in 2016, the biotech company has already gained a strong following including Game of Thrones actress, Maisie Williams, who modelled a piece she co-designed made with 100 percent "infinite fibre" materials.

You can have bathroom appliances made from wood which are stronger than ceramics

Woodio is an eco-design brand which uses the world’s first 100 percent waterproof solid wood composite material. Their products are made from wood chips and advanced resins. Although the resin has a small carbon footprint the company is actively working on new resins which can be made from the cellulose found in wooden properties. Woodio offer products ranging from bathtubs, toilets, wash basins and other accessories, in a variety of nature based tones.