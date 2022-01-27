The lives of billions of people across the planet are changing as climate breakdown alters the world around us.
The people and countries that have historically contributed least to the climate crisis are those suffering first and worst from its impacts.
A staggering 41 people are been forced from their homes every minute because of events like storms and floods, which are increasing in frequency and severity as the climate breaks down.
Sadly, the stories of those suffering at the frontlines of the climate crisis rarely reach the global community, but their voices must be heard.
Only by grasping the scope of climate breakdown and understanding the direct implications of this collective tragedy, can we find solutions that are both effective and just.
Beyond Borders, a film by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), profiles the people behind the statistics, from the Arctic to Bangladesh.
It provides a space for the stories of those suffering the impacts of global heating to be heard. It features politicians and academics to explain the complex link between climate breakdown, international migration and violent conflict.
And it highlights the unjust nature of climate breakdown, the need for urgent action, and the solutions. Watch it now, at The Ecologist.
This Author
Brendan Montague is editor of The Ecologist.