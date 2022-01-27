Beyond borders

The lives of billions of people across the planet are changing as climate breakdown alters the world around us.

The people and countries that have historically contributed least to the climate crisis are those suffering first and worst from its impacts.



A staggering 41 people are been forced from their homes every minute because of events like storms and floods, which are increasing in frequency and severity as the climate breaks down.

Just

Sadly, the stories of those suffering at the frontlines of the climate crisis rarely reach the global community, but their voices must be heard.

Only by grasping the scope of climate breakdown and understanding the direct implications of this collective tragedy, can we find solutions that are both effective and just.