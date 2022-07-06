High time we legalised drugs?

Drugs are not often thought of as an issue of concern for environmental activism and policymaking. There is no mention of drugs in any of the recent global climate or biodiversity agreements.

But the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has released a 2022 World Drug Report that does connect drugs and the environment - for the first time.

The Ecologist beat them to it. An article called “The environmental impact of drugs” published in 2009 argued that it rests on individual consumers to alter their habits in order to protect the environment. While such a moral appeal is understandable, this is not the only pathway towards an environmental harm reduction approach to drug policy.

Destructive

A new report published today by the Transnational Institute (TNI) delves into the drugs-environment nexus with a particular focus on the three main illicit drug crops or ‘prohibited plants’: cannabis, coca and opium poppy.

Covering a range of cases from across the world, it examines the environmental impacts of these agrarian drug economies as well as the policy responses to them. These impacts are very real.

In Afghanistan, the introduction of new green technology in the form of solar-powered deep-water wells imported from China has allowed farmers to tap into groundwater reserves to cultivate opium poppy on desert lands.

This is leading to the depletion of the water table by up to three metres a year, substantially increasing the risk and severity of drought.

New transhipment routes for cocaine trafficking from the Andean region in Central America to the US market, have contributed to the clearing of forests for landing sites in sensitive biospheres and national parks.

Ill-gotten gains are laundered by investing in other highly destructive agro-commodity production systems, particularly cattle ranching, which further push the agricultural frontier into fragile ecosystems.

Medicine

In the Rif region of Morocco, the growing industrialisation of cannabis production, using new high-yielding varieties imported from Spain and the Netherlands, on mountainous slopes is contributing to soil erosion, land degradation, deforestation and biodiversity loss.

While these environmental harms are very real, the underlying drivers of these harms are more complicated than may at first be appreciated. What are now called ‘illicit drug crops' have been cultivated by Indigenous peoples and rural communities for centuries, if not millennia.