Mangroves mitigate climate impacts

Mangrove forests play a vital role in the health of our planet. The trees and shrubs absorb a substantial amount of greenhouse gas emissions, help protect communities from rising sea levels and act as nurseries for baby fish.

These coastal forests are the second most carbon-rich ecosystem in the world, being able to store more than 1,000 tons of carbon in just one hectare - that’s about the size of a football pitch.

They do this by capturing the chemical element from the air and storing it in leaves, branches, trunks and roots. But despite environmental efforts to prevent the loss of these important ecosystems, they are still at risk.

Systems

A new study, by the University of Portsmouth and facilitated by research organisation Operation Wallacea, has revealed how the stored carbon from atmospheric CO 2 in large woody debris is processed by organisms.

The findings suggest climate breakdown can significantly impact this ‘blue carbon’ system - meaning carbon stored in coastal and marine systems.

Scientists from the University of Portsmouth analysed large woody debris (LWD) in four mangrove forests in Indonesia’s Wakatobi National Park with differing intertidal zones.

Each survey area had up to 8 sections (transects) - each revealing its own way of processing carbon.

In the upper reaches of the ecosystem, closer to land, the team discovered organisms typically found in tropical rainforests are breaking down fallen wood.

These include fungi, beetle larvae, and termites. Further towards the ocean, the LWD is being degraded more quickly by worm-like clams with calcium carbonate shells, known as shipworms.

Dissolve

Two consequences of climate breakdown can affect the delicate process of fixed-carbon degradation in the mangrove forest. The first is rising sea levels, as the carbon cycle is driven by tidal elevation.

The second is an increase in ocean acidity caused by rising CO2 in the atmosphere, which can dissolve the shells of the marine organisms degrading the wood in the lower reaches.