The popular slogan ‘we are Nature defending itself’, seen at environmental protests across the world, says something about how the idea that humans are not separate from nature is becoming far more mainstream.

From this perspective, as readers of Resurgence & Ecologist will know, the climate and biodiversity crises are intrinsically linked with the fate of humanity and the living planet.

This article first appeared in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine, out now.

A key reason for this understanding is the work of Chilean biologists Humberto Maturana and Francisco Varela, who published their theory of autopoiesis, which defined life as a system of interactions, in 1972.

Division

Fifty years later, as we face the sixth mass extinction, the legacy of this theory is now more relevant than ever.

Maturana died just one year ago. His systems approach led him to study the organisation of life, rather than its components separately, seeing life as an uninterrupted circular process of self-creation.

This is the fundamental basis of Maturana and Varela’s Santiago theory of cognition, which identified the process of knowing as the activity that allowed the self-generation of living systems – cognition is the process of life. In the case of humans, this includes language and conceptual thought.

Although autopoiesis does not answer the old question of what life is, it tells us what life does. Many scientists consider it one of the best scientific definitions of life.

In the view of the physicist Fritjof Capra, the Santiago theory of cognition is “the first scientific theory that really overcomes the Cartesian division of mind and matter” and “for the first time, we have a scientific theory that unifies mind, matter, and life.”

Absolute

Lynn Margulis became interested in autopoiesis in her search for the microbiological foundations of Gaia theory. Both the Gaia hypothesis and autopoiesis state that organism and environment co-evolve coupled; there is not one without the other.

Self-regulation on a planetary scale would also be a form of autopoiesis: life creating the suitable environment for the creation and subsistence of life itself.

Why has this theory spread to so many fields of knowledge? Because it redefines life, language and knowing. This just changes everything, including what we understand by reality and consciousness.