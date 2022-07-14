Food forests for a resilient future

When walking around a forest, woodland or rainforest, we witness a body of organisms cooperating, communicating and co-existing. Notable aspects are always in play.

This article first appeared in the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine. Find out more.

Shrubs, grasses and other plants entwine beneath the canopy. An underground mycelial network that could resemble the synapses of the human brain breaks down dead matter, nourishing the roots below while locking moisture into the soil.

Rainforests are the most productive ecosystems on the planet, and yet we take the opposite approach when growing food.

Variety

We slash and burn vast areas of forest to make way for cattle and monoculture crops that require billions of gallons of water every year – alongside the use of pesticides, herbicides and genetically modified hybrids.

A generation of farmers are abandoning their land in desperation, fleeing to overcrowded cities and leaving their once-cherished land depleted.

Thanks to the work of two projects, however, systems of agroforestry are helping bring life back to the land.

In the village of Tatín, near Livingston in Guatemala, Contour Lines has been revolutionising the agriculture system in the area by supporting local people to plant rows of fruit trees, legumes and annuals along the contours of the hills.

The root systems help prevent rainwater runoff and soil erosion and “build terraces of fertility over time”, the project says. The plants also sequester carbon and provide the community with a wider variety of food. So far, over 400,000 trees have been planted across 125 villages.

Transition

Juan, a 23-year-old farmer and a member of the Q'eqchi' ethnic group, told Resurgence & Ecologist: “Before this project began, I was going to leave. But when young people start seeing projects like this happen in their communities, they might decide to stay. Our staple crops, such as corn, aren’t growing like they used to. People my age want to leave the village and find work in the cities instead.”

Flory Coc, aged 43, has worked on farms her entire life. She told me how the introduction of food forests has transformed farming as she's known it.

“The women in Guatemala, especially my Q'eqchi' group, are engaged in cultivating the land, and this is very beneficial to us because we are deeply connected to the land,” she said.

“I can assure you that women are the power behind cultivating food. Growing food forests makes our lives a lot easier because it involves less physical labour.

"We are currently trying to look for an alternative solution. If we are dedicated to only one crop as a monoculture, it can fail due to a lack of fertiliser, which is expensive. In using this method, the earth loses its nutrients.