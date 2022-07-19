The true cost of gold

| 19th July 2022 |

An aerial view of a legal gold mine on July 15, 2022 in the Amazon, Brazil. It's almost impossible to know how much of Brazil's gold is legal, but recent studies suggest at least a third comes from illegally mined areas

WWF
Chris J Ratcliffe
The UK’s most valuable import from Brazil – gold – is fuelling deforestation in the Amazon, new footage reveals.

Illegal gold mining in the Brazilian Amazon is wreaking havoc on people and nature, fuelling record deforestation.

Conservationists are calling on the UK Government to ban the import of gold from Brazil until it can be proven that the precious commodity not sourced from illegal and deforesting mining and production.

The WWF charity has released new aerial images in areas of the Brazilian Amazon showing the extensive presence of illegal mines which are fuelling deforestation and pollution. This has reinforced concerns that illegally extracted gold could be flooding UK supply chains.

Gold is the UK’s most valuable import from Brazil, accounting for 25 percent of the total value of goods exported from the country to the UK.

Demand

Brazil exported 146.7 tons of gold in 2021, an increase of 32.6 percent compared to the previous year, with a revenue of $5.3 billion US dollars, according to official data.

Between January and May 2022, the country had already exported 46.9 tons of gold, with a revenue of $1.9bn US dollars. 

As global demand has soared over the past two years, so has the price of gold, incentivising illegal miners to increase production.  

“Illegal gold mining in the Brazilian Amazon is wreaking havoc on people and nature, fuelling record deforestation, polluting rivers and harming wildlife," says Mike Barrett, the executive director of conservation at WWF.

Occupied 

WWF has also gathered evidence of a huge increase of 'Garimpo' - small-scale illegal gold mining - in Indigenous lands and protected areas, which is leading to deforestation and water contamination while fuelling land grabs and violence across the region.  

Illegal mining in Brazil is causing local communities to lose their land and livelihoods, without them deriving any benefits from the extraction of this precious commodity.

In the decade from 2010-2020, the area occupied by mining inside indigenous lands in Brazil grew by 495 percent, and in the case of conservation areas, the growth was 301 percent. 

Barret adds: “Illegal gold mining in the Brazilian Amazon is wreaking havoc on people and nature, fuelling record deforestation, polluting rivers and harming wildlife.

"This has a deeply damaging impact on the lives and livelihoods of Indigenous peoples and local communities." 

Mercury 

One of the most sinister impacts of illegal mining can be seen in the mercury levels contaminating the surrounding habitats and communities.

Mercury is extensively used to separate and extract illegal gold, which ends up in rivers, poisoning wildlife like fish, and the Indigenous peoples and local communities who rely on them as a key source of protein. 

A study conducted by WWF and partners between 2015-2019 took blood samples of 462 people living in and around the city of Santarem on the banks of the Tapajos river - one of the most heavily mined areas in Brazil.   

Every single participant tested positive to mercury exposure with 75.6 percent of these showing levels exceeding the safety limit established by the World Health Organisation.   

The Amazon hosts the largest biodiversity hotspots on the planet, and as gold prices increase due to demand - further destruction will continue to reap havoc on the land and its communities.

This Author 

Yasmin Dahnoun is the assistant editor of The Ecologist.

  •

    Mangroves mitigate climate impacts

    Yasmin Dahnoun
     | 7th July 2022
    A global restoration effort aims to protect mangroves - as a study reveals the extent of climate-related destruction.

  • High time we legalised drugs?

    Sylvia Kay
     | 6th July 2022
    A global policy around prohibiting plants - such as cannabis, coca and opium - undermines work to reduce their environmental impacts.

More from this author

  •

    Food forests for a resilient future

    Yasmin Dahnoun
     | 14th July 2022
    With climate breakdown fueling world hunger, the revival of ancient food forests could help renourish the earth and feed future generations.

  • Mangroves mitigate climate impacts

    Yasmin Dahnoun
     | 7th July 2022
    A global restoration effort aims to protect mangroves - as a study reveals the extent of climate-related destruction.

  • Predicting the unpredictable

    Yasmin Dahnoun
     | 17th June 2022
    A better system for predicting rainfall patterns could help mitigate the consequences of climate breakdown.

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here