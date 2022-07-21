Climate denial and white supremacy

It’s now commonplace to highlight the level of division within our politics. This division is often shown to be strongest between political parties.

It is unsurprising that on the big political issues, card carrying members offer up two very different versions of reality.

The way this plays out among the general public is far less pronounced, but the narrative of division exhausts the limited space we have to debate the issues that matter.

Tribes

Climate denial is not an issue that matters in itself, but it has ebbed and flowed in our public consciousness. In recent years, denying, or undermining, the established science of climate change has come back into fashion.

Donald Trump promotes climate denial at every opportunity, and his four years as US President were a devastating setback for the planet.

American politics is rife with denial from politicians who dismiss their own government’s scientists as “driven by money”, instead of a simple desire to report the findings of their research.

But it’s important to consider how climate denial often serves as the backdrop to identity politics and as a proxy for a palette of separate problems we face in our public discourse.

Casting doubt over received science can be seen as the result of our division into political tribes, and our inability to consider any issue that can’t be placed into the categories of left and right.

Technologies

There exists a natural opposition to certain politicians or campaigners who share different world views, or whose identity people don’t want to be associated with. If you strongly disagree with your opponent on abortion then they must also be wrong on climate too.

It is also about the psychology of responding to issues of enormity. Denial, or dismissal, is often a case of wanting to take solace in the conclusion that a problem isn’t as bad, or as serious as the facts are telling us.

It’s natural for human beings to deny a problem exists, and therefore no action is needed, than to confront it head-on and accept the possible terrible consequences of failing to solve it.

Some quarters will argue that while carbon dioxide is increasing in the atmosphere, its impacts are not as dramatic or dangerous as we have been told.

This response states that we do not need to invest in renewable technologies, reduce our demand for fossil fuels, or pay close attention to the alarm calls of others.

Groupthink

This view is certainly informed by the comfort it gives its proponents and intended audiences, both as a reason to worry less about the future and to ignore necessary lifestyle changes.

There are other political quarters which are rigid in their opposition for different reasons. For some people, it fits neatly into a category which can be labelled ‘scams’ or ‘conspiracies’.