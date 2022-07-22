Singing our way back to nature

Walking, in many ways, is not unlike the singing of a song. To leave home and seek a path in the great outdoors captures the same expressive outward-bounding thrill that singing releases in a singer.

When I find myself in full pathfinding, free-roaming mode there is nothing like a good song to bring a little technicolour into the scene.

Best of all, a folk song, a breed as old as those who first walked the land, that sends its protagonists and those that partake in their reciting on hopeful, helpless, heroic but always heartfelt journeys.

Transmissions

A folk song is a navigation. Trust me on this - I am a folk singer, and whenever I walk, the songs come with me.

Folk songs emerged from the landscape, and are not just dainty depictions of it. They are transmissions from a time when our ancestors’ antennae bristled with attentiveness to the gentle inflexions and nuances of nature’s wide frequencies.

But in modern times, ‘experiences in nature’ are big business, especially for a society striving to overcome generations of disenfranchisement and separation from our natural heritage. Folk songs are for me like a Swiss Army knife in my quest to reclaim that sense of wildness.

Nightingales

And so goes this strange practice I’ve found myself experimenting with, and not just alone either. For some years, greatly encouraged by these Covid times, I’ve been leading pilgrimages and nature walks in the transgressive ambition to rewild folk songs back to their ecological niches.

As the seasons progress and species arrive, blossom, take prominence, consort together, fledge, fruit and recede, particular songs that hold intelligence on these natural rites of passage chime in me, calling to be sung, shared and, best of all, elicited in others to be sung too.

Birds are key players in this songful repatriation. In April and May, I take visitors on Singing With Nightingales walks, where guests retire from the fireside for a dark-of-night walk to seek out the greatest singer of them all - the male courting nightingale.

Powerful

As these birds are a rapidly declining species with looming extinction expected in this country within 40 years, singing songs that are centuries-old adorations of nightingales with nightingales feels an utter privilege.

More than this, it’s a defiant act of palliative reconciliation towards a creature in whose demise we are utterly complicit.

In return, we receive a powerful healing to our own ecologically weighted shoulders. A similar act of restoration through song and passage is made in another journey, the Turtle Dove Pilgrimage, co-created with pilgrimage revivalist Will Parsons.