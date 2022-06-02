Protected peatlands burned despite ban

Environmental groups say satellite monitoring and reports suggest dozens of fires were set as part of grouse moor management on protected deep peat areas during the winter.

The Environment Department (Defra) said it is now investigating the potential breaches of the heather and peat burning regulations, brought in to protect what the Government described as the country’s national rainforest and help tackle climate change and nature loss.

Degraded

Grouse moor managers carry out controlled burning of heather on peatland during winter months to stimulate new growth of the plants which red grouse can feed on, and say their methods do not harm the peat below.

But conservationists say burning peatland destroys vegetation, erodes the carbon-storing peat and reduces its ability to slow the flow of water and prevent flooding in the valleys below.

The UK has 13% of the world’s blanket bog, which in a healthy state is an important store of carbon and natural habitat for wildlife but produces carbon dioxide emissions when degraded.

Impossible

Last May, Defra brought in a ban on burning on blanket bog with deep peat – more than 40cm – in specially protected areas of England without a license – with exemptions for rocky or sloping ground.

Officials said there was consensus that burning of vegetation on the blanket bog was damaging to peatland formation and the condition of the habitat and made it more difficult or impossible to restore them to their natural state.

An eight-month investigation by Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative team, used satellite monitoring and mapping data for protected areas and deep peat to assess the ban.

It identified 251 fires set over the burning season, of which 51 took place without a licence in nature sites protected by conservation designations and identified by government agency Natural England maps as deep peat – though that is based on modeling and does not conclusively mean there is deep peat.

Fires

Physical spot checks at a few estates found that while some landowners were taking care to only set fire to heather on areas where the peat is less than 40cm deep, others have burned on the deep peat covered by the ban, the campaigners said.

Separate data from campaign group Wild Moors showed there were 1,203 reported incidents of grouse moor burning on peatland, including 191 reports of suspected illegal burns in contravention of the ban.

And conservation group the RSPB said it received 272 reports of fires over the last season, 79 of which took place on areas mapped as deep peat and in a designated site.

Breach

But the Moorland Association, which represents grouse moor estates, said the investigation showed the overwhelming majority of controlled burns complied with the legislation, and on-the-spot checks found only two incidents which may have been on deep peat – and the evidence was not conclusive.