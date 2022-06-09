EU to burn €13b on gas works

Environmental campaigners ClientEarth, Friends of the Earth Europe, Food & Water Action Europe and CEE Bankwatch Network have launched a legal action to end support to 30 EU-backed proposed gas projects.

The EU Commission has given these climate-destructive projects VIP status, in contradiction of its legal obligations, they claim.

Every other year, the EU Commission draws up a list of priority energy infrastructure projects deemed beneficial to the whole bloc. Infrastructure on the Projects of Common Interest list gain fast-tracked permits and eligibility for EU funds.

Clashes

Billions of euros are bound to be wasted on 30 major pieces of gas infrastructure like the EastMed pipeline – a €7 billion, 1,900km gas pipeline that will connect Eastern Mediterranean offshore gas fields from Israel and Cyprus to Italy via Greece.

The groups have been able to start legal action through a request for internal review – a mechanism now open for use by NGOs and the public after a major reform of EU access to justice laws last year.

The four organisations request the EU Commission to review the decision that approved the PCI list and gave 30 proposed gas projects priority status. If the Commission refuses to amend its decision, the organisations will be able to ask the Court of Justice of the EU to rule.

Guillermo Ramo, a lawyer at ClientEarth, said: “This list amounts to a VIP pass for fossil gas in Europe, when we should be talking about its phase-out.

"The Commission did not consider the impact of methane emissions derived from gas infrastructure projects – in spite of evidence that these are substantial. That’s unlawful as it directly clashes with the EU’s own climate laws and its legal obligations under the Paris Agreement.”

Threat

Natasa Ioannou, climate campaigner with Friends of the Earth Cyprus, said: “The EastMed pipeline is a disaster for communities and the climate.

"It is not in the interests of local people in the region who will bear the costs of fossil fuel lock-in, and the harm to the ecologically-sensitive Mediterranean Sea.