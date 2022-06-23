Why we need to be more afraid

Some within the climate science community, and many outside it, have called out those who have highlighted the colossal threat presented by global heating as peddlers of climate ‘porn’ in recent years.

One eminent climate scientist has even warned that we should avoid using such terms as ‘shocking’, ‘terrifying’ or ‘devastating’ when describing climate breakdown, for fear of inducing ‘denial, paralysis and apathy’.

This is wrong on so many levels that it is difficult to know where to start.

Disintegrating

I am pretty sure that if a poll were held today, to determine what percentage of the population was terrified by the prospect of dangerous climate breakdown, the number would be pretty small.

Plenty of people would likely say they were concerned, quite a few would probably admit to being seriously worried, but terrified, no, not many. And this is a problem.

The truth is that we are at the heart of a crisis situation that has the potential to tear apart global society and economy within decades.

Belittling the dire straits we find ourselves in will do nothing to help us tackle the climate emergency. Instead it will – inevitably – foster the idea that things aren’t actually too bad.

So, it might get a bit hotter, and the weather might be a little wilder, but nothing we can’t cope with. This is, of course, completely untrue. Our once stable climate is rapidly disintegrating, and no one will be insulated from the mayhem this will bring in the decades ahead.

Alarmist

It is now practically impossible to keep this side of the 1.5°C dangerous climate change guardrail, but if we are to have any chance at all of reining in runaway heating, we need drastic action now, today.

And the only way we are going to get it, is if the scales can be made to fall from people’s eyes so that the awful future that their children will grow old in and their grandchildren grow up in, is revealed to them. For this to happen, climate scientists need to tell it like it is – uncut and uncensored.

We need, in other words, to strike terror. Fear may, in certain circumstances, paralyse, but more often it drives action. Today, we only have to look at the response of the Ukrainian people to the Russian invasion, for confirmation of this. Fear makes adrenaline levels surge, which in turn actuates an innate and irrepressible urge to act.

And never have we needed such a compulsion as much as we do today. Telling it like it is not being alarmist, far from it. Indeed, whether it is possible, any longer, to paint a picture that is bleaker than the coming reality, is a moot point.

Heating

The fact is, if we want to see entire populations rise up and demand serious action, which is what we need – and soon – then we need everyone to be scared, really scared, not slightly concerned.