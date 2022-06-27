Women's rights can mitigate climate impacts

According to the UN, nearly one in ten widows worldwide lives in extreme poverty, and this includes those widowed due to climate-related disasters.

Without legal protections and access to justice, a widow’s ability to secure property rights depends largely on the strength of her relationship with her husband’s family, and the norms within their community.

Exploitation

Resolution of disputes often comes down to family mediation, and due to social stigma and cost, it can be rare for women to contest inheritance claims.

Attempts to remove unequal inheritance laws are routinely and forcefully rebuffed on the grounds that reforms contradict religious doctrine, threaten cultural identity, and would destabilise the family unit and wider society.

Indeed, such arguments provide an example of how family laws that defer to religion and culture have been amongst the most entrenched and resistant to improvement.

Denying women equal inheritance undermines their decision-making power, economic independence, and monetary prospects, and increases their exposure to homelessness, exploitation, and gender-based violence.

All of this renders them more vulnerable to climate change and makes it tougher to recover from climate-related losses and resource conflict.

Coping

Hazards stemming from global rising temperatures such as severe drought and floods disproportionately harm women and girls in numerous ways, especially in the Global South, which is experiencing some of the most extreme weather.

Research has found that women are up to 14 times more likely to die or be injured during a climate-related disaster, and in the aftermath, rates of sexual and domestic violence, human trafficking, and maternal mortality surge.

And for those displaced, access to health services including sexual and reproductive healthcare, is generally difficult or impossible.

Facing all this without an effective social or fiscal safety net can be dire. Economic hardship arising from climate crisis and forced migration pushes people further into poverty.

This disproportionately impacts girls, who are more frequently withdrawn from school in order to work or be married off, with parents viewing marriage as a coping mechanism to elevate financial strain and shield daughters from sexual violence.

Marginalised

Another way that climate upheaval burdens women and girls is by making it harder to gather and produce food, collect water, and source fuel for cooking and heating, which in many communities are deemed female responsibilities.

Traveling further to acquire scarce resources takes up precious time that could be spent on productive activities such as education or income-generation.

This extended travel time also heightens the risk of sexual violence. A study on Sudan’s West Darfur found that 82 percent of rape cases treated in clinics occurred while women were doing daily tasks such as collecting water and firewood, and almost a third of victims reported being raped multiple times.

As primary users of natural resources and as the ones statistically most harmed by climate breakdown, women have a pivotal part to play in environmental management and decision-making. And yet, they are routinely excluded or marginalised.

Participation

Gender equality goals must be at the heart of environmental governance. Especially at the local level, women have been working hard to develop coping strategies and address climate-related challenges. They are highly resourceful innovators who possess the knowledge and expertise needed for successful climate mitigation.

To rectify shortcomings in family law, feminist organizations from around the world have come together to launch the Global Campaign for Equality in Family Law, which calls on governments to ensure equality for all women and men under the law in all matters relating to the family, regardless of religion, culture and tradition.

International Development Law Organization (IDLO) in their 2022 report on achieving climate justice, gave “enhancing women’s rights to land and other natural resources” as one of three key elements, alongside “empowering women and girls to claim their environmental rights and actively participate in decision-making processes” and “strengthening regulatory frameworks and institutional capacity for feminist climate action.”

Securing these reforms would help women break the cycle of poverty, benefiting them, their families, and wider society - including yielding greater protection for ecosystems. For example, research demonstrates that women’s participation in natural resource management is associated with better resource governance and conservation.

Perpetuate

The High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development provides an annual opportunity for the United Nations to review commitments and progress towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In 2022, goal 5 on gender equality and goal 15 on life on land have been selected to be assessed in-depth - recognition by the international community that both are integral to sustainable development.

Lamentably, while gender equality is enshrined in the constitutions of most countries, commitments are not always translated into legal and policy frameworks and even when laws are equitable, deep-rooted patriarchal social norms commonly lead to weak implementation.

It is vital that laws and policies address women’s distinct requirements, vulnerabilities, and contributions as agents of change. Unless women are guaranteed equal rights under the law - in all spheres of life - and are empowered as equal participants in decision-making, government actions will perpetuate existing gender inequalities and hamper women’s ability to adapt to our changing climate.

This Author

Roya Rahmani is a former ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States and a global strategist at Equality Now. Equality Now is an international women's rights organization that uses the power of the law to protect and promote the rights of women and girls around the world. For more details go to www.equalitynow.org, Facebook @equalitynoworg, and Twitter@equalitynow