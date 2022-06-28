Degrowth - not just Green New Deals!

What drives this reactionary idea is the willingness to change everything in order to preserve what is seen as the natural order of things.

Ultimately, this proposal will lead to a world more unequal than the one that exists today and will still cause the wide-scale collapse of the present system. Importantly, both camps – the globalists and the neo-fascists – favour growth; they just support different means to attain it.

Productivism

On the other side, the Porto Alegre camp also has two poles. On the one hand, there is progressive productivism: those parts of the left that – in the tradition of socialist and social-democratic workers’ movements – focus on growth, increases in technical productivity, and redistribution, and that tend to prefer vertical forms of organisation.

Often, these leftists argue for keeping existing technological infrastructure, but seek to make it more efficient and socially just through centralised and hierarchical state planning.

Proposals for utopias based on overcoming work through productivity increases or a ‘fully automated luxury communism’ also fall in this camp. Let us call this ‘left productivism’.

On the other hand, there are the libertarian movements and currents that strongly focus on self-organization from below and that fundamentally question growth – we could call this ‘left libertarianism’.

This pole positions itself against hierarchy and productivism, and seeks to fundamentally alter global relations towards a multi-polar, post-growth internationalism.

Out today! And currently 40 percent off!

Employment

Today, degrowth has become one of the key reference points within left libertarianism in the Global North – or, as put in a recent volume, within the ‘mosaic of alternatives’ that fight for a good life beyond growth, industrialism, and domination.

In the last half-decade, one phrase has been at the centre of both controversies and potential alliances between the productivist and libertarian poles: the Green New Deal.

Some watered-down versions of a Green New Deal or ‘Green Deal’ are promoted by governments, international organisations, and the European Commission, which essentially boil down to the ecological modernisation of capitalism. These would be considered green growth globalism, firmly placed in the Davos camp.

But we are, here, only interested in the more transformative leftist variants. The Green New Deal has existed for a long time as a set of policies for transition upheld by Green Party candidates. In recent years, is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of radical environmental politics for larger political parties, such as the Labour party in the UK and parts of the Democratic party in the United States.

The basic proposal seeks – through public investment and regulations – to radically reduce fossil fuel consumption and transition to a fully renewable economy, while guaranteeing just working conditions and full employment, as well as vastly improved living conditions, for all, and in particular for marginalised communities.

Post-fossil

Inspired by the New Deal carried out by US president Franklin D. Roosevelt following the Great Depression in the 1930s, the idea is for a large-scale mobilisation and public investment programme of green Keynesianism that fundamentally restructures the economy.

While at first sight it appears that there is stark opposition between these more transformative, leftist Green New Deals and degrowth, we argue throughout our new book, The Future Is Degrowth: A Guide to a World Beyond Capitalism that there are many overlaps and similarities, that there is a wide scope for learning from each other and for collaborations, and that degrowth offers an important corrective for existing Green New Deal proposals.

Degrowth’s particular strengths include its strong analysis of the biophysical metabolism of capitalism, the global justice and resource implications of ecological modernisation, the ideological hegemony perpetuated by growth-based economics, and its advancement of more deeply transformative policy proposals for an economy based on autonomy, care, and sufficiency.

What distinguishes degrowth most clearly from other socio-ecological proposals is the politicisation of social metabolism and its ramifications for policy design.

Degrowth shares with most programmes of ecological modernisation – and with the Green New Deals – the call for massive investments into rapidly building up the material infrastructures for a post-fossil society.

Dismantled

This includes community-controlled renewable energy sources and democratically managed public transport networks, retrofitted social or collective housing, and worker-owned industrial plants, for long-lasting, repairable, and recyclable consumer products.

Similar to the outlook of Kate Aronoff, Alyssa Battistoni, Daniel A. Cohen, and Thea Riofrancos in A Planet to Win, degrowth also calls for "a 'Last Stimulus' of green economic development in the short term to build landscapes of public affluence, develop new political-economic models, jump off the growth treadmill, break with capital, and settle into a slower groove".

However, the degrowth analysis – which takes into account extensive research on climate injustice and the possibilities of decoupling emissions from economic growth – posits that this needs to be accompanied by an economy-wide transition beyond economic growth. These studies show that a Green New Deal with growth – even if temporary – will likely be not sustainable.

Thus, while Green New Deal proposals tend to emphasize this investment push and the growth of everything sustainable, degrowth also and at least as rigorously puts the focus on the many things that will have to go.

To bring about a globally just and sustainable economy, large areas of production and consumption will need to be dismantled, while other systems will need to be built in their place.