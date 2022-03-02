We can't grow on like this

The last two years saw the biggest economic disruptions in capitalism’s peacetime history as Covid-19 ripped through societies across the globe, and governments imposed lockdowns.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - which we had become used to seeing grow year after year - suddenly looked less relevant than the immediate requirements of the public health emergency.

In practice, for so-called developed countries like Britain and the US, the relevance of GDP growth had already been thrown into question. For decades since the end of the second world war, steady increases in GDP across the developed world were matched by steady improvements in living standards.

Stagnated

From the end of the 1940s right through to the 1970s real wages actually grew somewhat faster than GDP. The western capitalist economies became more equal as a result, with workers and the middle class taking a larger and larger slice of the pie.

After the end of the 1970s, that relationship was flipped: economies tended to grow faster than real wages. Inequality increased markedly as the top fraction of society grabbed more and more of the developed economies’ total wealth. Even so, living standards in general improved over these three decades – though at a slower pace than before.

And then, after the 2008 global financial crisis, the link between GDP growth and improvements in living standards broke down. The developed economies have grown since then, often, as in the case of the UK, rather weakly.

But real wages for working people have stagnated, whilst inequality has continued to worsen. The promise of GDP growth – that it would, over time, deliver improvements in most people’s living standards – no longer applies so consistently to the developed world.

Outside of that charmed circle, the story has been different.

Efficient

China, notably, has seen the longest and most sustained boom in human history in the last four decades, transforming itself from a deeply impoverished country to the world’s second-largest – or, on some measures, largest – economy.

Some 700 million people there have been lifted out of the worst forms of poverty. But unlike the west’s boom years, from the late 1940s to the 1970s, China’s exceptional growth has involved exceptional increases in inequality. China is today amongst the most unequal societies on the planet.

What ties the experiences, west and east, together is that widespread economic growth, of a kind that delivers improved standards of living for most people, has previously required immense consumption of the planet’s resources, particularly in the form of fossil fuel.

The claim by those pushing ‘green growth’ is that this relationship is not a necessary one: that it is possible to deliver growth, share its proceeds more equally, and break the link between growth and environmental damage.