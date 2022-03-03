Disruptive disobedience 'our only hope'

An environmental campaigner and member of Extinction Rebellion named here as Sarah was found guilty in court last week of offences under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.

This came as a result of Sarah's arrest during XR’s rebellion in August last year, during which activists blocked a road junction in London with a big pink table, with an open invitation for all to “come to the table” for crisis talks on action to prevent climate breakdown.

This article first appeared at People and Nature.

Risk

This is the mitigating statement she read out in court:

In the statement of my arresting officer there is a hysterical-sounding quote from me about not wanting the world to burn. At the time of my arrest, there were huge wildfires burning out of control in Algeria, France, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Lebanon, Jerusalem and Canada.

In the US there were over 100 fires burning simultaneously, including the Dixie fire – the second largest ever recorded in the notoriously fire-prone state of California. Firefighters and park rangers were battling to save giant redwoods that had stood for more than 2,000 years. The most extensive fires on record were sweeping across Siberia.

The images of these fires were all I could think about, as the police walked alongst the protestors telling us we’d “made our point” and were being “too disruptive”.

People all over the world were losing their livelihoods, homes and lives. Wildlife was decimating. Ecosystems were being destroyed. In central London, a few hundred protestors were blocking a junction to call on our government to take action to tackle climate breakdown – and this is the disruption we can’t accept.

I didn’t want to be arrested. I don’t want a criminal record. I’m worried about the my job, which is extremely important to me. I’ve worked in safeguarding for the last 16 years, trying to protect children at risk of harm in order to ensure take they have a future to look forward to.

Grieving

But that will all be for nothing, because none of our children will have a future if we as a species don’t do something to change the trajectory we’re on. There has never been a bigger safeguarding risk than climate breakdown.

I joined XR because I was terrified of the projections from leading climate scientists in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports, that I now know to be conservative estimates of what we are facing.

Over the last three years I’ve watched our government not only fail to take action to make things better, but actively continue to make things worse. Instead of focussing resources on preventing run away climate change and facilitating a transition to green energy and jobs, our government are continuing to subsidise fossil fuels and even support new oil, gas and coal extraction projects.