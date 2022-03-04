Spirit journey

He told the Resurgence & Ecologist magazine: “I had to transform my relationship to what it meant to move; to find power and healing in movement.”

During Álvarez’s freshman year, he struggles to adjust to campus life. He hears Pacquiao, a PDJ leader, give a talk on spiritual runs as a way to honour and reinvigorate Indigenous cultures.

This reawakens Álvarez’s interest in his heritage – his paternal grandfather is of Purépecha Indigenous descent, of the southern mountains of Michoacán, Mexico. As he learns more about PDJ, a spark ignites that will drive him, by the soles of his young feet, onto a 6,300-mile trek. Most of Spirit Run details Álvarez’s run from Canada to Guatemala – an arduous physical and metaphysical journey – interspersed with vignettes of his family’s past.

Poverty

Participants in this run come from diverse cultures and represent many Native peoples, including the Dené, Secwépemc, Gitxsan, Dakelh, Apache, Tohono O’odham, Seri, Purépecha, Maya and others. Over sacred lands and through rural and urban landscapes, they run in waves, 10 to 30 miles a day, transported between cycles in vans. They carry ceremonial and symbolic staffs.

They rest at night outdoors or in neighbourhood centres, casinos, reservations and other sites where they are welcomed. Indigenous communities donate food and shelter, and share prayers, stories and songs.

Just as Álvarez is driven by his parents’ stories, other runners carry burdens as they propel themselves across the Americas. Some lost people on the Highway of Tears, a corridor in British Columbia, Canada, where many Indigenous women have disappeared and/or been murdered.

Some have relatives who were taken to the residential schools of Canada. Like the US Indian boarding-school system, these institutions removed Native children from their families and into environments of cultural assimilation, forced labour and abuse.

Other runners have known gang violence, substance use disorder and poverty. Álvarez writes that many are driven by “a call to return to the land”.

Reimagining

The journey is not without interpersonal conflicts, cultural incongruities and leadership disputes. These are usually – but not always – soothed and balanced by periods of communal sharing, self-reflection, and the peace drawn from Nature. And, of course, the running.

Álvarez says PDJ offered him a community, practice and structure in which to process his family’s trauma. “When it broke me, I could come back to this and restore my strength, and then come back at it again… We need to find that community of people who can support us because we can’t do it alone... It’s about not doing it alone.”

Álvarez writes that he returned to college after the run, “aided by a foundation of peace, dignity and self love”. He went on to study writing, philosophy and conflict resolution. He tried his hand working at nonprofits, in a restaurant and at the Boston Athenaeum.

He is now writing his second book. He says that he balances being an author with part-time jobs like delivering furniture, and that it’s important to him to stay rooted in the working-class realm while he continues to wrestle with finding his place in the world: “It’s a work-in-progress.”

Álvarez says he still runs, “as a spiritual practice and as a way to check in with myself”. And he still experiences a need to wander and explore. “For me, the only answer is to move,” he says. “I think movement will bring us healing because we get caught up in our own world.

When you get out there and move, the more you travel, the further you get into an uncomfortable space. Every step complicates your narrative. There’s a power in reimagining who you are; in reimagining your life.”

This Author

Julia Travers is a journalist and creative writer based in Virginia, US.

The Resurgence Readers' Group meeting on 22 March 2022 will be discussing this article. Book a free space now.