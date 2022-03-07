Amazon rainforest 'losing resilience'

The Amazon rainforest is becoming less resilient, raising the risk of widespread dieback, new research shows.

The study found that resilience – the ability to recover from events such as droughts or fires – has declined consistently in more than three quarters of the rainforest since the early 2000s.

Experts believe the Amazon could soon reach a tipping point, crossing of which would trigger dieback and turn much of the forest to savannah, with major impacts on biodiversity, global carbon storage and climate change.

Perturbations

It is not clear when that critical point could be reached, but the study says the loss of resilience is "consistent" with an approaching tipping point.

The research was carried out by the University of Exeter, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) and Technical University of Munich. Exeter and PIK recently signed an agreement to jointly investigate climate change tipping points.

"The Amazon rainforest is a highly complex system, so it's very difficult to predict if and when a tipping point could be reached," said Dr Chris Boulton, of Exeter's Global Systems Institute.

"We now have satellite data on the Amazon that covers a sufficiently long timespan to observe changes in resilience. Our study looked in detail at month-to-month changes as the forest responded to fluctuating weather conditions.

"We studied metrics that are theoretically related to the rate of recovery after perturbations (external events that affect the forest), to see how the resilience of the Amazon ecosystem has changed in recent decades.

Threshold

"Resilience dropped during the major droughts of 2005 and 2010, as part of an ongoing decline from the early 2000s to the most recent data in 2016. As a result, we would expect the forest to recover more slowly from a drought now than it would have twenty years ago."

Resilience actually increased from 1991 to around 2000, but the consistent decrease since then has taken resilience well below 1991 levels.

"Deforestation and climate change are likely to be the main drivers of this decline," said Professor Niklas Boers, of PIK and the Technical University of Munich.