Fifteen-minute cities

People living in cities have “accepted the unacceptable” for too long, says Sorbonne professor Carlos Moreno.

Urban life involves large amounts of wasted time adapting to what he calls the “absurd organisation” of cities, which require a lot of travelling to get to and from basic functions such as home, work, education and social interaction.

“Even if we have to spend 45 minutes to one hour for a trip to work, this was considered normal,” Moreno says.

His solution – the 15-minute city – sounds simple enough. In such a city, all residents should be able to access their daily needs of home, work, education, care, essential shopping and socialising within the distance of a 15-minute walk or bike ride.

A 15-minute city would feature elements such as widened pavements and expanded bike networks, while space once used for parking would be repurposed for more social interactions such as outdoor dining, or play areas for children.

Core services and amenities such as education and health care would be community-scale, along with essential retail like grocery shops and pharmacies, parks for recreation, and work spaces. The time saved through travelling less could be spent with friends and family and enjoying sport, recreation and hobbies.

“We needed to transform the culture of proximity, which has been lost in cities,” says Moreno. “People live with loneliness, anonymity and stress. This situation exists partly because people don’t have the time to develop local social links because of living a hectic urban life.”

When Moreno proposed the concept six years ago at the UN climate talks in Paris, people considered it a great idea but too utopian, mainly because they thought it unrealistic that everyone should work close to home. Fast-forward to 2020, and the Covid-19 pandemic forced many people all over the world to work not just closer to home, but actually at home, using technology to access meetings and information they previously had to travel to a central place of work for.

This completely transformed the debate, Moreno says. The urban network C40 cities decided to promote the model as a new roadmap for a post-pandemic world. In Paris, mayor Anne Hidalgo made the idea an important part of her re-election campaign and invited Moreno to be her scientific adviser.

Now Moreno reports being “totally overcome” with the number of requests he has for help from cities all over the world that are keen to make the idea reality. In October 2021, his work received the Obel Award, an international prize for architecture that honours outstanding contributions towards changing the physical, designed environment for the common good.

Though Paris has pioneered the idea, others are following suit, such as Barcelona, Rome, and China’s Shenzhen and Chengdu. Many are adapting the idea and the name to their own cities – in Australia, it’s the 20-minute neighbourhood – but the concept of proximity to citizens’ daily activities remains the same.