Bishops beg PM to drop oil plans

| 21st March 2022 |

Dr Rowan Williams, the former archbishop of Canterbury.

Flickr
Sebastian Derungs / World Economic Forum / CC2.0
The spring statement must include no support for new oil and gas developments, say UK religious leaders.

New oil and gas production will not deliver lower energy bills for families facing fuel poverty and will have no impact on energy supply for years.

Bishops from across Britain have urged prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak to rule out support for new oil and gas developments as the country looks to stop using Russian energy supplies.

Dr Rowan Williams, the former archbishop of Canterbury, is among 50 senior Anglican and Catholic clerics to have written to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ahead of Wednesday’s spring budget statement.

They are calling for there to be “no support for new oil and gas developments” as part of the chancellor’s fiscal announcement.

Shift

Johnson told the Conservative Party spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday that his administration planned to “make better use of our own naturally occurring hydrocarbons”.

Following the remarks, Downing Street said exchequer secretary Helen Whately has been tasked with chairing a forum with oil and gas lenders to discuss North Sea oil and gas investment conditions.

But senior bishops from the Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church, along with other Christian leaders, have united to lobby the government on the need to move away from fossil fuel dependency.

In their letter, the bishops and clerics called on the Johnson administration to “ensure a rapid shift from fossil fuels to clean energy” in the upcoming spring statement and the energy security strategy, which is due to be published this month.

Heating

They praised the UK Government decision to ban Russian oil imports by the end of year - which they described as “fuelling the catastrophic war in Ukraine”.

But Dr Williams and more than 200 other religious leaders said the UK had a “duty to demonstrate global leadership on the climate crisis” following its hosting of the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, and to invest further in renewable energy sources.

They wrote: “The spring statement must include no support for new oil and gas developments. 

"The International Energy Agency has stated that there can be no new fossil fuel developments if we are to limit global heating to 1.5C.

Windfall

“New oil and gas production will not deliver lower energy bills for families facing fuel poverty and will have no impact on energy supply for years.”

As well as Lord Williams of Oystermouth, other letter signatories include the lead environment bishops for the Church of England, Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher, the Catholic Church in England and Wales, Bishop of Salford John Arnold, and the Catholic Church in Scotland, Archbishop of Glasgow William Nolan.

They are joined by church leaders from across the country, including members of the Methodist, Scottish Episcopal, Church in Wales, United Reformed, Baptist Union and Quaker congregations.

In the letter, the bishops and other church leaders express their support for a “windfall tax on oil and gas companies” as a way of tackling the cost of living crisis – a policy similar to that being pushed by the Labour Party.

This Author

Patrick Daly is the PA political correspondent.

More from this author

  •

    Austerity as vector for coronavirus

    Patrick Daly
     | 4th August 2020
    Public services 'weakened after a decade of budget pressures in which quality declined, staff became more stretched, buildings were poorly maintained, and vital equipment went unbought'.
  •

    Greta slams selfie politicians

    Patrick Daly
     | 29th June 2020
    Presidents, prime ministers, kings and princesses all want selfies but have 'forgotten to be ashamed that they let future generations down.'

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate here