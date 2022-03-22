Feed humans - not factory farms

Never let a crisis go to waste, they say. The Russian military invasion of Ukraine has immediately sparked alarmist statements from the animal agriculture industry about the serious threats that this war will pose to food security in Europe and beyond.

Straight away came the calls to re-evaluate or even altogether shelve the environmental objectives of both the Farm to Fork and Biodiversity Strategies.

No one denies that the brutal war in Ukraine will impact the supply of wheat, maise, sunflower seeds, and sunflower oil for both food and feed to the EU and exports of EU agricultural products, particularly of meat to meat our Eastern neighbours.

Consumption

But it is beyond cynical to see that this conflict serves as an excuse to delay or curtail the crucial transformation to our food system that is urgently needed to halt the loss of biodiversity and combat climate change.

Global warming will not suddenly slow down and wait until the Russians lay down their arms. Without decisive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect biodiversity, the impact on both people and ecosystems will be catastrophic and irreversible.

The issue of food security is, of course, a sensitive one. No-one wants to see food prices go through the roof, shortages of staple foodstuffs or people, often the most vulnerable, going hungry.

Yet one question is even more important now: how much of the cereals and oilseed that we produce and import is destined directly for human consumption.

Exploited

According to the European Commission's data, around two-thirds of EU cereal production and 70 percent of oilseed production is intended for animal feed - this is not nearly enough to feed the billions of farm animals that are kept for meat, dairy and egg production in the EU.

We also supplement this by importing millions of tonnes of soybean meal every year, primarily from the industrial monocultures that have destroyed rainforests in Latin America. Around 95 percent of these imports feed farm animals rather than directly feeding people.

Using cereals and legumes to feed farm animals is an incredibly inefficient and wasteful means of producing protein. It can take around 20kg of feed to make just one kilo of beef. Feed conversion rates vary between species, but there is nothing more efficient than directly feeding people with these plant-based proteins.

If we are serious about protecting food security, we should be talking about prioritising food for people rather than feeding for the excessive numbers of farm animals exploited for food production.

Safeguard

My own nation, the Netherlands, provides a shameful example of how the intensive animal agriculture industry in a country can far exceed the food needs of its populace. Indeed, the industry primarily focuses on export markets for its products, such as pigmeat.