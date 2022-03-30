Breaking down barriers for nature recovery

Rewilding has recently generated more media interest than ever before, with the heightened focus on natural recovery following COP26, and widespread recognition that Scotland has become one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

According to a recent poll carried out by YouGov, 77% of Scots support rewilding – the large-scale recovery of nature in order to reverse the ecological decline, and mitigate the impacts of climate breakdown.

This involves the large-scale recovery of nature in order to reverse the ecological decline and mitigate the impacts of climate breakdown.

Despite this growing support, some people still have concerns about rewilding and the change that it could bring about to a landscape that has been shaped by traditional farming methods for centuries.

Hearts & Minds, a recent report published by rewilding charity Scottland: The Big Picture seeks to understand different reactions to rewilding and consider how these might be holding back the restoration of our living systems.

“The practical idea of ecological restoration, or rewilding, is a simple one, but the social, cultural, and political landscapes it must navigate to succeed are complex,” says Peter Cairns, Executive Director of Scotland: The Big Picture.

With habitats and species declining rapidly worldwide, the United Nations has declared 2021 – 2030 as the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration. The Scottish Government has committed itself to bold action to tackle the crisis facing biodiversity through its Edinburgh Declaration.

“Conversations around changes to the way Scotland’s landscapes look and function can sometimes be uncomfortable – hence they’re mostly avoided.

"But we face a challenge that binds us all together: how to address climate breakdown and ongoing global nature loss. We need to create shared solutions to shared challenges," Carins continues.

Only 1.5% of Scotland’s land is national nature reserves and just 4% native woodland, while 25% is severely nature depleted - according to Rewilding Britain.