The tactics of culture jamming

A dancer in a black tutu emblazoned with the yellow and green burning sun of BP’s logo poses with her arms stretched above her head.

At her feet, bodies in colourful waterproofs and eye masks saying ‘Earth’ lie collapsed on the cold grey pavement of a Glasgow street.

They sing “Extinction” softly and in tight harmony. A banner attached to the advertising board outside the theatre presents the message in the starkest terms: ‘Get oil out of the arts.'

Ethical

In the finale, the dancer is gradually 'persuaded' to remove the BP logo, to much celebration from the choir.

The performance was part of a musical protest outside the Theatre Royal by BP or not BP? and Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir in the final days of COP26.

A few months later, life imitated art as the Scottish Ballet announced in February that it was cutting ties with its oil sponsor.

The news came on the same day that the National Portrait Gallery in London was also ending its partnership with BP.

The news was hailed as a “major win” for the campaign group BP or not BP? “One by one cultural organisations are finally making the right ethical decisions,” Zoe Lafferty, a member of the group, said.

Automobile

The creative tactics wielded by BP or not BP? are epic – not least an action in 2019 that involved the construction of a giant Trojan horse, which they smuggled into the British Museum to protest a BP-sponsored exhibition about the ancient city of Troy.

In an interview shortly before the event, co-founder Jess Worth told Resurgence & Ecologist that the group’s use of humour was a powerful tool “to cut through the PR spin”, as long as the jokes are not disrespectful or flippant.

This taps into what Naomi Klein says in her book No Logo: “Something not far from the surface of the public psyche is delighted to see the icons of corporate power subverted and mocked.”

Cutting through the spin is no easy task within capitalist societies, where it is difficult to escape the coercions of consumerism, the language of advertising permeating and directing so much of our lives.

In the words of critical theorist Herbert Marcuse, in his book One-Dimensional Man, published in 1964: “The people recognise themselves in their commodities; they find their soul in their automobile, hi-fi set, split-level home, kitchen equipment.”

Illuminators

But the use of art and humour can be a very powerful counterforce to this. In a form of protest known as ‘culture jamming’, groups as diverse as the Vancouver-based magazine Adbusters, Russia’s musicians Pussy Riot, graffiti artist Banksy in the UK, and international artist collective Brandalism work to subvert the messages of consumerist society through tweaking the wording on billboards and through street art and music.