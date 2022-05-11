Oil be damned

A campaign of successive protests, petitions and letters led by young people and scientists was unleashed a year ago in response to the announcement that Shell would be sponsoring the Science Museum’s new climate change exhibition Our Future Planet.

The entrenched position of the museum even led to the resignation of its adviser and former director Professor Chris Rapley and of two of its trustees, Dr Hannah Fry, the mathematician and presenter, and Dr Jo Foster, the director of the Institute for Research in Schools.

The Science Museum then, in October 2021, decided to name its future 'energy revolution' gallery after the green arm of an Indian corporation Adani.

Exhibitions

The Adani Group is investing heavily in new fossil fuel projects, and is planning to double its coal-fired power capacity. The Adani group has also been accused of illegal land purchase and human rights abuses. This is despite its pledge to become carbon neutral and to increase its commitment to renewable energy.

So Indigenous people and those organisations that have defend human rights violations over three continents have added their voices to the scientific opposition to the Science Museum’s stance.

And protesters have been distributing leaflets and talking to the Science Museum’s visitors over several days every month ever since. The group is organised by Extinction Rebellion Hammersmith & Fulham.

"The majority of the visitors were shocked to hear about fossil fuel companies’ sponsorship and disagreed with it," said Rafela Fitzhugh, a geography teacher. "So we decided to formalise the feedback we were receiving and conducted a survey of Science Museum visitors.”

We interviewed a total of 117 visitors who were queuing outside the Science Museum, armed with clipboards, over three days during the school holidays in February 2022. Two thirds of the respondents felt that it is unacceptable or inappropriate for fossil fuel companies to sponsor exhibitions on climate change and green energy.