Aviation excuses just won't fly

The aviation industry - representing one of the most polluting forms of travel used only by a small minority of the world’s population - has for decades fought hard to avoid and delay taking necessary climate action.

It might have felt it had done enough to hold critics at bay and present a confident face at the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) international Aviation Energy Forum in brandishing its ‘Fly Net Zero’ plan.

But a new analysis carried out by the New Weather Institute shows that the industry’s proposed scheme for climate action will fail catastrophically to align the industry with agreed international climate targets.

Wealthy

It also stands to put global biodiversity at risk and compete with food production without actually reducing aviation’s climate impact.

Recently, António Guterres , Secretary General of the United Nations, reminded people that delaying climate action was ‘criminal’ and meant ‘death’. Even now, extreme, lethal and unseasonal heat waves are affecting around 1.5 billion people in Asia.

Globally only a very small number of people who fly regularly produce the vast majority of aviation emissions.

It is estimated that only two percent to four of the global population flew internationally in 2018, and that one percent of the world’s population emits 50 percent of the pollution from commercial aviation.

The inequity is true between nations too, where citizens of wealthy nations fly more than those in developing countries.

Stark

A mere 10 countries account for about 60 percent of total aviation pollution. But it is also true within nations. Wealthy people in all countries fly more than their fellow citizens with average or low income.

Aviation’s present share of global greenhouse gas emissions is estimated to be four to five percent, including non-CO 2 effects.

If aviation grows to the extent expected by IATA, and if all their plans were successfully implemented, that share would increase threefold, giving humanity more opportunities to fly, but a ‘freedom’ for one sector that simultaneously forces others to reduce their emissions disproportionately more, or simply mean missing the 1.5ºC target.

Contrary to what IATA seems to believe, there is, in fact, no “freedom to fly” according to the UN international Human Rights law.

However, since 8 October 2021 there is a human right to a healthy environment, and IATA’s plans are in stark opposition to it.

Biofuels

Fly Net Zero is a focal point for the industry forum. But in the new report - Pie in the Sky - the New Weather Institute investigates what the plan actually entails and its main failures are glaring.