Journalism that protects our earth

Our media landscape is changing drastically – an ultrafast information age is pushing commercialisation and the concentration of ownership to a new level.

Rupert Murdoch’s influential media empire casts a shadow over upon local, organic, and investigative reporting. We hope that the Ecologist Writers' Fund is a way of creating a fairer publishing model that works in the public interest, and not against it.

The climate crisis is shamefully underreported. At the same time, the conversation around climate breakdown that is taking place in the media is dominated by a few voices, marginalising those feeling the brunt of climate breakdown.

Displaced

Just three companies dominate 83 percent of the UK national newspaper market, according to the Media Reform Coalition. A devastating lack of diversity in journalism is bred from low-paid, insecure, and exploitative working conditions.

And while the mainstream media is failing us, there is a generation of of independent reporters emerging from around the world - who are well placed to tell stories that aren't represented within the Murdoch agenda.

I studied the role of community radio in Colombia's long history of the violent struggle for my journalism degree. I found community-run radio stations had a vital role to play for those people who were in the firing line during the conflict.

These radio stations would play music, and discuss trivial village issues. And they would also alert other villages when para-military men or rebels were close to attacking.

In various other projects, displaced children in Colombia would use community media projects to take pictures of their surroundings.

Grief

Such projects enabled them to interact with and understand unfamiliar territory, grounding their understanding of a new place through photography and voice recordings.

And while social media is responsible for the saturation of information, false news, and tunnel-visioned views funneled through algorithms - it is also an opportunity for new and fresh perspectives to get heard.

For example, the story of three Amazonian Munduruku women who wield drones and cameras as weapons against miners in their territory.

Telling our stories is a way to knit together the frayed seams of breakdown, whether social or environmental or both. Our words are a way of processing and expressing grief, exposing injustice, and most importantly - demanding change.

Exploited

My own journey into journalism hasn’t been an easy one. Even when I began my studies at the University of Westminster I was acutely aware that 60 percent of us students would end up in marketing and PR - and not journalism.