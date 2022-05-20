Mangroves matter for people and planet

Mangrove forests sustain an incredible abundance of life, store vast amounts of carbon and provide food and income for millions of people around the world. But they are disappearing before our eyes.

This World Biodiversity Day we must recognise the globally important role these ecosystems, and others like them, play in securing a thriving future for all life and act to protect them before it is too late.

Mangrove forests make up one of the most productive and biologically diverse ecosystems on the planet, yet we are destroying them at an alarming rate.

Fish

Logging, climate breakdown, agriculture and urban expansion are decimating these vital coastal ecosystems – since 1980, 20 percent of the world’s mangroves have been lost.

“I live in a coastal area and people depend on the mangrove ecosystem for livelihood, [but] mangroves won’t exist in the future if we don’t take any action to protect them,” Pak Iwan, an Indonesian fisherman, told The Ecologist.

Lining coastlines throughout the tropics, healthy mangrove forests are home to a huge array of wildlife; from bacteria that capture nitrogen for the mangrove trees to use, to Bengal tigers that have adapted to swimming in the salty waters of the Sundarbans.

Animals come to nest, forage and hunt, and a multitude of threatened species, like the majestic dugongs, find refuge within them.

Moreover, these forests are nursery grounds for countless fish species and hold the key to thriving commercial fish populations.

Aquaculture

For example, in southern Florida an estimated 75 percent of the game fish and 90 percent of commercial species are dependent upon mangroves during at least part of their life cycles.

And, on top of food, income and resources, mangroves also hold cultural and spiritual significance for the communities that depend on them around the world.

Hendrik Hermawan of Akar Bhumi, Indonesia, said: “We all were born with nature [and] have a strong connection with the plants; planting is part of our culture and livelihood…when we lost the mangroves, we also lost our determination, our spirit and our dignity.”

Despite their clear and unique value, mangroves remain one of the most threatened habitats in the world and their destruction is rife across the globe.