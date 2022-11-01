Our planet, our responsibility

Veganism is on the rise, from a minority philosophy to a relatively mainstream movement.

The journey towards veganism is different for everyone. For some the decision is based solely on animal rights - taking a moral stance against animal abuse and exploitation.

For others, diet and lifestyle concerns factor heavily into their decision. Some go vegan after considering the environmental implications of our consumption footprint.

Manufacturing

We need to see these environmental reasons in the context of climate justice and the responsibility that those of us in the Global North have to address the impact of our consumption.

The fight to get global emissions under control is vital if we want to keep our world temperature from rising by more than 1.5 deg C on average.

Our reckless and unsustainable burning of fossil fuels for energy is the biggest culprit in emitting the carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) exacerbating the climate crisis.

Our transport, manufacturing, militaries and agriculture all add to the damage. Methane (CH 4 ) is particularly significant on short timescales, relative to CO 2 : Over 100 years, CH 4 has about 28 times the warming potential of CO 2 . But over 20 years, CH 4 is around 84 times more potent than CO 2 .

Broken

Developed countries in the Global North bear the greatest responsibility for the climate crisis. In the UK, we owe our wealth to the industrial revolution, colonialism and capitalism.

During the first, we started spewing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and triggered the beginning of our current climate crisis.

During the second, we robbed much of the Global South of communities, people and resources. Our neocolonial activities are still leaving those countries in a perpetual state of underdevelopment and without the means to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Climate justice requires us to be honest about the role wealthy nations play in exacerbating the crisis. According to a 2020 study, “The European Union (EU-28) was responsible for 29 percent” of excess global CO 2 emissions.

The Global North – including the EU, USA and G8 nations – is responsible for 92 percent of all excess CO 2 emissions. Much of these excess emissions are the result of a broken food system.

Production

It’s estimated that animal products account for 83 percent of the emissions caused by EU diets. We have to collectively and urgently make changes to our consumption.