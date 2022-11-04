Power in a union

Norwegian oil and gas workers downed tools and went on strike over pay in July 2022. Just one strike day later, the government had intervened.

“Norway plays a vital role in supplying gas to Europe, and the planned escalation would have had serious consequences, for Britain, Germany and other nations,” Marte Mjøs Persen, the labour minister, told Reuters.

The speed at which the government stepped in shows us the centrality of energy in the modern global economy.

And yet this centrality may also go some way towards explaining why the energy sector is so difficult to transform, why energy companies seem to command so much power over states, and why governments are so spooked when production comes to a standstill or gets interrupted by war or a pandemic.

As a force to stop extractive capital from ravaging the planet, trade unions could be unrivalled.

Energy workers have the expertise to inform our campaigns for a just transition to green energy, and then to help implement it.

But, more importantly, they have the power to demand change and shut down the sector through strike action, which could offer huge strategic opportunities to the climate movement.

Yet relationships between environmentalists and the unions in Britain’s energy sector - such as Unite and GMB - have not always been harmonious.

The unions’ record is mired by a history of partnership with energy sector bosses and protectionist policies to prevent job losses in the oil and gas sectors.

Meanwhile, the climate movement has become divided over ‘green capitalism’, deterring some union activists.

How can we unite against climate breakdown and envision a future not plagued by bad forms of power – in our unions, our energy system and our society?

Unions are inherently contradictory. In his new book Workers Can Win: A Guide to Organising at Work, trade unionist Ian Allinson writes: “Unions are organisations of resistance to employers but we also use unions to agree the terms of our exploitation with management.”

Part of agreeing the terms of our exploitation involves agreeing that our jobs will continue to exist. In the extractive industries, union leaderships can end up arguing for the continued existence of harmful and destructive sectors.

