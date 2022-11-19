COP27 is a cop out

This year’s UN COP27 summit in Egypt takes place 27 years after the first UN conference began. Net-zeros, 1.5C by 2050, this year the 30X30 commitment was announced. Sometimes it seems as if these targets are nothing but gimmicky marketing fads plucked from thin air when action is seldom seen.

What does the Paris Agreement, the Kyoto and the Montreal Protocol mean if global leaders aren’t willing to de-fossilise the economy at the speed in which scientists have desperately urged. With more than 600 delegates at the talks linked to the fossil fuel industry, their agenda will certainly take up space in a conference that many grassroots activists weren't allowed to attend.

Watching male leader after male leader take the stage for the opening of COP27 with well-rehearsed speeches and grave warnings about the limit time in which we must turn things around falls flat on my ears. The prime minister of the UK, Rishi Sunak, was forced by public opinion to simply attend the conference after initially saying he wouldn't.

Damage

In his speech, which he kicked off by hailing the British monarchy, he spoke about Pakistan being submerged by water by almost a third since recent floods swept the nation. He then went on to speak about the economy being the system that will get them out of the crisis. He failed to acknowledge that this is the system that has put countries such as Pakistan at such risk of extreme climate events in the first place.

The UK has said it would forgive some debt payments from countries hit by climate disasters. The fact that rich, polluting nations are taking responsibly for loss and damage is certainly a step forward, and one that has long been blocked in fear of the sheer amount of sums needed to reprimand levels of harm. Exactly how much and who pays for climate change has long been a debated, and complex question on the road towards climate justice.

The Big 5

‘The Big 5 oil companies’ - Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and TotalEnergies - who have reported over $170 billion in profit in 2022 alone, are collectively responsible for 11.38% of global historic CO2 emissions, or 11.19% of historic CO2e emissions – a recent report by Global Justice Now has found. The Big 5 should be responsible for $32.5-$64.9 billion a year of loss and damage payments to the global south by 2030, and $1.7-$3.1 trillion in total between 2020 and 2050, the report concluded.

Mia Mottley, the Barbados prime minister, put across proposals to reform the international financial system to better serve crisis-affected countries boldly. She hinted that her agenda may be backed by the G7. Yet when the president of the World Bank was confronted by a journalist for ‘refusing to answer critical questions’ about the World Bank needing reform – he refused to comment.