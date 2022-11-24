Rich fashionistas costing the earth

The climate is still changing faster than the behaviour of the people most responsible for global heating.

With barely a breath between the disappointing outcome of the COP27 climate conference and the seasonal celebration of overconsumption starting with Black Friday, few are likely to even connect their shopping habits to the survival of a habitable planet.

But now there is a walk-in wardrobe full of evidence showing that unconstrained consumerism concerning how, especially the wealthiest, people dress themselves, is ripping the shirt off the biosphere’s back.

Overconsumption

It’s becoming ever clearer that fashion has to change to fit a fair, global consumption space, if we are all to have a future.

Each and every year, the fashion industry produces more than 100 billion garments, roughly 14 for every person on Earth and more than double the amount in 2000. That consumption is, of course, highly unequally distributed.

According to our new jointly published report, ‘Unfit, Unfair, Unfashionable: Resizing Fashion for a Fair Consumption Space’, on its current trajectory the global fashion industry will leave our climate and the natural world threadbare.

By 2030, it will be emitting around 2.7 billion tonnes of carbon emissions a year, roughly the same as India emitted in 2021 - a nation of 1.4 billion people. On its current trajectory, by 2050, a quarter of the remaining carbon budget could be eaten up by fashion alone.

The hesitancy towards recognising fashion’s environmental impact, and transforming the industry to align with global climate commitments and legislation, is because fashion cuts to the heart of overconsumption.

Systemic

Through it, the injustice of climate change becomes apparent, with fashion consumption highly unequal between and within countries.

In rich countries like the UK, USA, and Japan, consumption of fashion garments needs to fall by an average of 60 per cent by 2030, less than eight years from now. Yet in less wealthy nations, like India and Indonesia, the average carbon footprint for fashion is below the 1.5°C target.

Within nations, such inequities are even starker. The richest 20 per cent of British people, with an average disposable income of £69,126, would need to cut their fashion consumption by 83 per cent, while the richest 20 per cent in France need to cut theirs by half.

On average, the richest 20 per cent of fashion consumers cause 20-times more emissions than those of the poorest 20 per cent. These disparities of income and resulting impact from higher levels of consumption are mirrored in other energy-intensive and polluting sectors of the economy, such as air travel.