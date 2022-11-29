When all else fails, try democracy

Sir David King has famously said that we have five years to set the climate on course for the next millennium. During that time, there will be one enormous national event on which we can depend - a UK general election.

And during the campaign period media attention should be focussed on us, the voters across the country, and what we want.

This is a rare, timely opportunity to tell politicians we need carbon net zero. So let’s make the most of it.

Concerns

Exactly when the election will take place is hard to call. The Tories want to retain power for as long as they can, so it could well be at the very last moment January 2025. This gives us time to prepare.

Our national politics are both noisy and fragile. Climate disinformation and obfuscation pollute our traditional and social media. Today, not all voters yet know the risks we face despite of the uniformity of scientific opinion on climate.

Indeed, George Marshall from Climate Outreach observes that many people still don't know that planetary warming is the result of fossil fuels.

What if we concentrated on dynamic campaigns in people’s neighbourhoods and workplaces? What if we talked to voters, one human being at a time?

What if we listened to their concerns, and where appropriate showed how these were caused by the same energy companies, and the same government policies, that also worry us.

Allegiances

The future we now face will be much harder because of the management of the pandemic, the cost-of-living and the energy crisis.

What if we told voters that we need to face all this together? Because that’s the sweetener in all this: when we organise together, no one needs to face this alone.

And when voters move, the political parties should have to follow.

The effort involved in such a strategy is daunting. But if it were successful, it would lead to a new clarity and urgency at a national level.

This campaign would also begin to build the necessary local allegiances, and neighbourhood networks that we will need as we go forward to face the potential food and energy shortages, financial vulnerability and other practical problems like flooding.

Alert

It’s a wildly ambitious idea, but the good news is that many environmental activists are already beginning to move in this direction.

So, what have we got to lose? Almost a year ago, I and three others set up Steve Baker Watch to combat the work of the most effective climate denier in parliament, who has a marginal constituency in Wycombe.

Last weekend, we put pressure on the local Labour Party to make sure that they chose as their next parliamentary candidate, and likely next MP, someone who is interested in the environment rather than the other fancied front-runner: an ex-MP advocating Heathrow expansion.