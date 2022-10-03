Stopping oil to cut cost of crisis

| 3rd October 2022 |
PA media
Activists have taken part in a second day of protests to demand the government end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.

If you’re angry about the cost-of-living crisis, the energy crisis, the climate crisis, these are all part of one crisis.

The Just Stop Oil (JSO) group said that 250 of its supporters held marches through central London on Sunday where they disrupted traffic in shopping districts and tourist hubs before carrying out a sit-down protest on Waterloo Bridge.

A JSO spokesman said: “We will continue in civil resistance until this government takes immediate steps to meet our demand to end the cost-of-living and climate crisis by stopping new oil and gas.

“We need to start a rapid transformation to a fairer society, decided by ordinary people and paid for by those who are profiting from humanity’s destruction.”

They said their protest began as activists took to the streets in three separate marches which left from Euston, Paddington and Waterloo at around midday.

Parts of the city including Oxford Street, Ludgate Hill and Southampton Row were disrupted, before the groups met at Covent Garden and then went on to block Waterloo Bridge by sitting in the road.

The protest comes a day after thousands of activists gathered across the country to demonstrate against soaring energy prices and the climate crisis.

The demonstrations took place in cities including London, Glasgow and Belfast. They also coincided with postal and rail strikes, along with a rise in average electricity bills of almost £600.

A demonstrator at Sunday’s protest, who gave her name as Louise, said: “If you’re angry about the cost-of-living crisis, the energy crisis, the climate crisis, these are all part of one crisis.”

The Metropolitan Police said a total of 31 people were arrested in central London, including 29 who were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a highway after a protest on Waterloo Bridge.

A police spokesman said: “The protest has now finished. We thank the public for their patience.”

This author 

This article was published by Yasmin Dahnoun, assistant editor at The Ecologist. This article is based on PA report. 

 

More from this author

  •

    Hope for Colombia?

    Yasmin Dahnoun
     | 15th September 2022
    Francia Márquez, Colombia’s first black vice president, brings hope for the country's marginalised communities.
  •

    'We must trigger social tipping points'

    Yasmin Dahnoun
     | 9th September 2022
    The risk of dangerous, cascading tipping points in natural systems escalates above 1.5°C of global warming, states a recent study.

Donate

The Ecologist has a formidable reputation built on fifty years of investigative journalism and compelling commentary from writers across the world. Now, as we face the compound crises of climate breakdown, biodiversity collapse and social injustice, the need for rigorous, trusted and ethical journalism has never been greater. This is the moment to consolidate, connect and rise to meet the challenges of our changing world. The Ecologist is owned and published by the Resurgence Trust. Support The Resurgence Trust from as little as £1. Thank you. Donate now.