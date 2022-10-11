As a 51-year-old cancer survivor in El Salvador, María Catalina Pacas is not necessarily a typical bicycle enthusiast, but her perspective began to change when she learned how to repair her own bicycle.

Pacas lives in Guazapa, a municipality 24 kilometres north of El Salvador’s capital, San Salvador. With few public transportation options, residents had been looking for sustainable ways to get around.

Booming

“The bicycle means a lot. Using it saves energy, protects the environment, improves health and limits greenhouse gases,” she says. “It takes up less space and does not ruin the streets.”

In September 2019, the municipality of Guazapa approved an ordinance to promote the use of bicycles, and allocated resources to make the roads safer for cyclists.

“Bicycles are booming in the municipality,” says Héctor Salguero, the mayor of Guazapa.

Autonomy

Founded in 1980, Friends of the Earth El Salvador (CESTA) was the first environmental organisation in the country. It currently works on seven different programmes, including a bicycle project that has proved popular among the Salvadoran population, ‘Sin Bicicleta No Hay Planeta’, which translates as ‘without a bicycle there is no planet’.

The programme promotes the use of bicycles and organises bicycle repair workshops, like the one Pacas participated in, with the support of CESTA’s Ecobici workshop school. As well as revolutionising transport, the project has empowered women, delivering increased autonomy and sustainability.

Children

Ruth Consuelo Ortiz is a 46-year-old mother of six children, and she started working at a young age. She is another Guazapa resident who has seen her life transformed. Alongside her normal daily responsibilities, she has taken up work in bicycle repair.

She emphasises that her ability to move freely by bicycle is a big change, and through doing repairs she makes an income that contributes to satisfying the basic needs of her family.

“Clients always come for patches on their tyres or general greasing,” she says. “I am also teaching bike mechanics to my children. When I am not there, they still repair the bicycles. One of my daughters often does the repairs.”

Network

Ortiz learned to read and write in her twenties through a local literacy programme, but her myriad other skills have helped her get by. She knows how to cut and sew, she sells fruit, and today she is an active woman in a space called ‘network of workshops’, which brings together more than 50 people who work to promote bicycle use.

Working with these programmes taught by CESTA has been a blessing for these women, she says.

During Covid-19 the demand for bicycle repairs increased, as people adopted bicycle travel as a way to maintain social distancing.