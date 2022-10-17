Radical change in food systems needed

The UK experienced temperatures over 40C for the first time in recorded history in July this year (2022).

Fires blazed, national rail services halted, our already strained NHS was put under even more intense pressure, and a hose pipe ban was introduced across various counties.

As a UK resident who is used to cold and rainy days, the dialogue that unfolds during a heatwave can best be summed up as “making the most out of a bad situation”.

Deforestation

But millions also know that experiencing the hottest day on record is nothing to be proud of – it is something to be feared.

At the end of July, World Weather Attribution published a study that suggested that human-caused climate change will increase the likelihood and severity of heatwaves in the UK faster than predicted.

In this instance, they suggest that human-caused climate change made the event at least ten times more likely to happen.

The European Commission lists deforestation and increasing animal-farming as two key causes for rising emissions related to climate change.

Both of these issues are heavily linked to the global food system, and both are issues we need to halt in their tracks.

Solutions

Animal farming provides just 18 percent of calories but takes up 83 percent of our farmland, according to the 2018 Oxford University study which is recognised as the most comprehensive analysis to date comparing the damage done to the planet by different food production systems.

The study’s lead author has since claimed that “a vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth”.

Individual change is a fantastic first step, but we need a radical food system transformation to drastically steer us back into the right direction.

It is time to focus on real and achievable solutions to help mitigate the crisis we are already in. But who is responsible for this?

Government

In 2020, research found that responsibility for food policy within English government involves at least 16 different departments including the Home Office, Department for International Development, and the Treasury.

This overarching responsibility and huge number of stakeholders can make food policy development slow. Sadly, in the midst of a climate crisis, time is not something the planet can spare.

One department which is making strides in this field is the Food Standards Agency. The Advisory Committee on Social Sciences (ACSS) was established by the FSA “to bring social science expertise to the Agency’s pursuit of food safety, food authenticity, and regulatory excellence”.