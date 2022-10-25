Tories fail to protect nature

Just 3.2% of UK land and 8% of its seas are meaningfully protected for nature, with barely any added in the past year, according to environmental campaign groups.

In 2020, the government committed to protect at least 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030 – the so-called 30 x 30 target, as part of international moves to set new targets to halt the biodiversity crisis and restore nature.

But two years later, barely any progress has been made, warns a new report by the Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL) – an umbrella organisation of nature NGOs including WWF and the RSPB. In the past year, the government has added protections to just 0.2% on land and 4% of the seas.

Inspected

At the time of its pledge in 2020, the government claimed that around 26% of land in England was already protected. It pledged to protect an additional 4% – more than 400,000 hectares, the size of the Lake District and South Downs national parks combined – to reach the target.

However, it included national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) in its total. The WCL argues that these should not be counted towards the 30x30 target.

National parks and AONBs are primarily landscape designations, and are not protected nor managed for nature, it pointed out.

Even land that is managed for nature conservation, such as Sites of Special Scientific interest (SSSIs), Special Protection Areas, Ramsar sites and Special Areas of Conservation were not managed properly.

Only 40% are judged to be in “favourable” condition – the top ranking awarded following assessment – and only 22% have been inspected in the past six years.

Refocus

The purpose and governance of national parks and AONBs should be updated to give them a strong focus on recovering nature, WCL said. This was a recommendation of the government-commissioned Glover Review of landscapes, but this has yet to be implemented, despite the government acknowledging that it was necessary.

WCL sees a role for national parks and AONBs to contribute around 10% of the protected lands needed to meet the 30x30 target. A further 10% could come from bringing existing designated land, such as SSSIs, into good condition, as well as expanding the network.

A final 10% needs to be identified from other land designations to be protected for nature. For example, local wildlife sites and reserves and land owned by conservation NGOs could be layered together or strengthened to meet the criteria to be included in the 30x30 target, WCL suggested.

At sea, the official figure for the area designated as a Marine Protected Area stands at 40%. However, WCL calculates that only 8% is effectively protected for nature. More than 90% of Britain’s offshore marine protected areas are still being bottom-trawled and dredged, it pointed out.