Crypto is killing the planet

Transaction fees for crypto currencies can be next to nothing, and the traceless, decentralised monetary system has certainly caused a lot of buzz. But scientists are increasingly concerned about its environmental costs.

Cryptocurrency mining has grown explosively in the US since 2020. Today, an estimated 38 percent of Bitcoin is mined in the US, resulting in nearly 30 million tons of excess CO2 emissions in the last year alone.

Environmentalists warn that the currency is not only devastating to the planet but o communities living close to mining farms - especially as crypto-currencies run primarily on fossil fuels.

Stress

Bitcoin consumed 36 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity from 2021 to 2022, — as much as all the electricity consumed in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island put together in that same time period.

The massive energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining threatens to undermine decades of progress toward achieving climate goals and reducing local pollution.

Reports also warn that cryptocurrency mining practices raise costs and risks for utilities and their ratepayers, can stress electric grids, and flood communities with noise.

Oversight

The cryptocurrency mining industry already uses half the electricity of the entire global banking sector, and it will overtake the sector in two years if current trends continue.

Meanwhile, the ratio of Bitcoin's energy consumption to humans who have Bitcoin is extremely high.

Rather than investing in long-term energy infrastructure that benefits the grid, the cryptocurrency mining industry seeks the fastest energy that can serve its needs and looks for minimal regulation and oversight.

In practice, that translates to mining cryptocurrency at coal and gas plants, straining the electric grid in Texas, and tapping into power grids that are often fossil-fuel heavy.

Most mining facilities draw their power from the grid – this means electricity is generated by whatever existing energy is in place in the region.

Wasted

Defenders of crypto claim that mining is spurring new renewable development and stabilising the grid. But no grid anywhere in the US is 100 percent renewable yet.

Clean energy allocated to cryptocurrency mining doesn't do anything to decarbonise the grid, and there are few mining facilities that are building renewables to even power their own operations, let alone send to the grid.

Cryptocurrency mining proponents claim that mining only uses "wasted" energy from solar or wind overproduction.

But mining operations consume energy 24 hours a day, not just when there is excess solar or wind — meaning mining operations would fail to be profitable using only the hours when wasted energy is available.

Red flags