Trouble brewing

Grown, dried, processed, shipped and brewed – the average coffee bean goes through a lengthy process before it reaches your morning cuppa.

The beverage has become increasingly popular, with global sales of coffee surging from 105 million 60kg bags in 2003–04 to more than 175 million in 2020–21.

But coffee has a climate conundrum. A major problem is deforestation. Primary rainforest is often cleared to make room for cultivation of crops grown in tropical countries.

In the case of coffee, this has been catalysed by shifting cultivation trends. Traditional cultivation of arabica coffee plants in the shade of other trees has been overtaken by more intensive growth of robusta plants directly under the sun. The resulting yield is much higher than that of shaded farms, and therefore cheaper.

According to a study published in the journal BioScience, the proportion of coffee grown in traditional diverse shade globally fell to around 24 percent between 1996 and 2010, leaving 35 percent in sparse shade and 41 percent grown with no shade at all. These direct-sun monocultures also destroy biodiversity and soil quality.

One of coffee’s other major climate impacts comes indirectly once brewed – milk. In fact, high-street chain Starbucks cites dairy milk as the single biggest contributor to its total carbon footprint.

Research by Ethical Consumer estimates the carbon footprint of a large latte with cow’s milk as the biggest of all coffee and tea varieties, at 552g of CO2e – roughly equivalent to driving about a mile in an average UK car.

The milk accounts for three-quarters of a latte’s footprint. Using soya or oat milk almost halves the footprint of a latte and reduces it for all other drinks.

Around half of high-street chains charge extra for plant-based milk, Ethical Consumer found. Starbucks dropped its surcharge in January 2022.

However, it acknowledges that dairy milk is sold with more than half its drinks, and has launched research with NGO The Nature Conservancy to identify ways to reduce emissions from dairy farming.

US chain Blue Bottle Coffee has gone further and made oat milk the default in all its drinks, following a pilot that led the proportion of orders containing oat milk to rise by more than 20 percent.