Global South faces 'war without bullets'

International negotiations on climate change are increasingly feeling out of touch with the reality of the crisis we are facing.

In my country of Malawi, the climate crisis is a lived reality, shaping people’s everyday lives, stifling our already precarious economy and threatening the lives and livelihoods of many of our people.

However, at the international scale, such as the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), policy decisions are taken at a snail's pace, and the priorities of many countries appear to be wildly out of line with the reality of the world our scientists depict.

Destruction

We civil society actors in the Global South understand that international diplomacy is difficult, and that decisions of such magnitude are inherently painstaking in their execution.

There is no denying that multilateral processes are preferable ways of solving world problems to international conflict, and this year has been a stark reminder of that. However, the reality is that there are already horrors of climate change playing out across the world too.

The conflict in Ethiopia is causing mass devastation for millions of people across the country and is being exacerbated by devastating floods and droughts which are leading to increased competition over resources and changing the state of play in the conflict there.

Communities across Fiji are already abandoning their ancestral homes due to sea-level rise, which is also threatening the nation of Kiribati’s very survival.

My own country has seen particular climate impacts in recent years, with Cyclones Idai and Kenneth causing widespread destruction in 2019, only to be followed by Tropical Storm Ana and Cyclone Gombe earlier this year - leaving communities to face an intensity and frequency of extreme events that they do not have the capacity to withstand.

Resilient

We countries in the Global South are not at war with the Global North, and multilateralism is preferable to conflict. Yet it can be said that the outcomes of the climate emergency are akin to a war nevertheless, albeit "a war without bullets"*.

The actions of some states are causing significant harm to other states, and it is the poorest people who are suffering the consequences.

So whilst I can understand the slow nature of international climate change negotiations, I am also compelled to call for greater urgency, and for political leaders to put their neck out and champion more meaningful action.