Hope for Colombia?

Francia Márquez serves alongside Colombia’s first ever left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, whose manifesto promises to bring much-needed reform to Colombia.

Yet Márquez has stepped into government - the very institution that has for so long excluded the communities she represents.

I’m curious to see how she will be received by congress and whether her activist spirit will shine through in her new position of power and influence.

Justice

Márquez is the daughter of miners. Her lineage is deeply rooted within Afro-Colombian artisanal gold mining in her ancestral town of La Tomba – which has long been threatened by multinational mining companies and land grabs.

Having become a single parent at 16 years old, Márquez became a miner herself to support her family. She was able to see with her own eyes that the very land she had lived, breathed, and worked on was being threatened by the encroachment of multinational corporations.

“We as a people came to have lands that were fought for by our ancestors. When I speak, it is from a place of justice, not just for black people but for Indigenous peoples, women, and nature itself", said Márquez in a documentary after winning the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2018.

She added: “I was just a mining woman and didn’t understand the legal language.”

Explosive

This is what led her to study the law and eventually become a human rights lawyer. She has long represented Afro-Colombian and Indigenous communities.

She put her law degree studies on hold when black holes began appearing in the red earth rich with gold and rare minerals.

Hordes of illegal miners employed by an international gold firm began infiltrating Márquez’s hometown. Márquez spearheaded a ten-day, 350-mile protest march to Bogotá. The marchers stayed in the capital for another 22 days, demanding the withdrawal of the mining company from La Tomba.

The government agreed and ordered the mining company to leave. When they refused to budge, government forces used explosives to remove the mining equipment.

Community

Since that day, Márquez has become a victim of a series of death threats – unable to return to her hometown without being escorted by security forces.

In response to the success, which led to her winning the Goldman Environmental Prize, she said: “This fight has not only been mine, but the entire community. I was the one that gave it a voice, and sometimes I have given it a face, but we have done all of together.”

Márquez's story is extraordinary, and her entry into a largely elite system is a big step for Colombia’s rural, marginalised populations, who have long battled governments for land rights.

Her political manifesto, which is translated as the The Nobodies, promises recognition for those who have been dispossessed and victims of Colombia’s long history of struggle.