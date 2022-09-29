Dangerous deregulation of UK’s nature laws

One in every ten species across England is on the brink of extinction. The UK is amongst the most nature-depleted countries in the world. A coherent plan for nature’s recovery on land and at sea is urgently needed.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, business secretary in the current UK administration, plans to reform and revoke hundreds of laws that have their origins in policies from the European Union. Yet deregulation means removing rules and protections, often characterised as ‘cutting red tape'.

This means polluters could further get away with poisoning our rivers and countryside, whilst ripping up rules that protect our most valuable wildlife sites. This will be done through the passing of the Retained EU Law Bill – which was introduced into the House of Commons in 2022.

Vital

Many of the laws now under threat provide vital environmental protections for our air, rivers, wildlife, and food standards. Some of them helped clean up our waters in the 1970s - allowing the UK to shake off its reputation as being the ‘dirty man of Europe’.

Changing these laws entails extensive procedural change with little benefit for nature and could lead to more litigation and greater costs for both developers and conservationists.

If retained EU legislation is replaced with weaker alternatives, our natural environment will be left unprotected from those who prioritise profit over protecting the planet.

Strength

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs has more retained EU law than any other government department, with 570 retained laws on environmental issues.

Key laws, including the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations, are the cornerstone protection for our most treasured sites. Some of these laws include the Water Framework Directives which set strict standards for pollution of rivers.

The Air Quality Standards Regulations impose limits for toxic air pollution, whilst the Marine Strategy Regulations ensure the government protects our seas.

The removal of the habitats regulations is of particular concern. They defend 18.8 million hectares of our most precious wildlife across the UK from inappropriate and damaging development – from the New Forest and the Norfolk Broads. And from hazel dormice to harbour porpoises.

Without them nature will struggle to secure us against the impacts of climate change, such as flooding and drought. The natural world also provides people with health and wellbeing benefits.

Protections like the habitats regulations must be strengthened, not removed, if we are to have any hope of delivering on the UK government’s own promises for nature’s restoration.