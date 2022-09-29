Environmental defenders murdered weekly

More than 1,700 people have been killed protecting their land and communities against environmental destruction in the past ten years, Global Witness has revealed.

Read the full Global Witness report.

Global Witness has been documenting deaths of environmental defenders since 2012. Its latest report, published today, details the latest data from 2021, and summarises all that it has learnt in the past ten years, which it dubs “the deadly decade”.

More than half of the attacks since 2012 have taken place in Brazil, Colombia, and the Philippines. For 2021 specifically, Mexico was the country with the highest recorded number of killings. More than three-quarters of the attacks recorded last year took place in Latin America.

Targeted

Fifty of those killed in 2021 were small-scale farmers, which Global Witness said highlighted how land deals ignored local tenure rights, and the fact that family agriculture, on which most of the world’s rural poor depend, was at risk from large-scale plantations, export-led agriculture and the production of commodities over food. There were 12 mass killings in 2021, including three in India and four in Mexico.

Indigenous communities in particular were found to face a disproportionate level of attacks – nearly 40 percent – despite making up only five percent of the world’s population. Their deaths represent not just a loss of life, but of traditional cultures, languages and knowledge, Global Witness said.

Where a particular industry sector could be identified, just over a quarter of lethal attacks were linked to resource exploitation, such as logging, mining and large-scale agribusiness, with hydroelectric dams and other infrastructure coming second.

However, Global Witness cautioned that the figures were likely to be an underestimate, since attacks were often not reported on. In some countries, the situation facing defenders is hard to gauge due to media restrictions and a lack of independent monitoring. Land disputes and environmental damage can also be difficult to monitor in parts of the world affected by conflict, it said.

“Each and every death of a defender is a sign that our economic system is broken. Fuelled by the pursuit of profit and power, there is a war over nature and the frontlines are the Earth’s remaining biodiverse regions.

"The integrity of these systems is under attack from organised crime and corrupt governments who want to exploit timber, water, and minerals for short-term, often illegal profits,” the report states.

Murdered

Examples of recent killings included that of José Santos Isaac Chávez, and indigenous leader and lawyer who was murdered in April 2021. He opposed the operations of the Peña Colorado iron ore mine. He was found dead in his car, which had been driven off a cliff, with his body showing evidence of torture.