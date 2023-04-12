Rough trade

Environmental advocates were quick to denounce the UK decision to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for a Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). But one particularly egregious aspect of the trade deal has so far escaped attention.

The agreement’s investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism allows corporations to sue states for changes in policy and claim hundreds of millions or even billions of pounds in taxpayer funds as “compensation”.

This is particularly alarming because the UK is home to two of the biggest oil and gas firms in the world: BP and Shell. These companies are now empowered to sue Canada for taking climate action, removing subsidies, or taxing windfall profits. Equally, Canadian firms like Suncor that are active in the North Sea can sue the UK.

Greenhouse

Fossil fuel firms were instrumental in the development of the ISDS regime and they have brought hundreds of ISDS cases against governments around the world.

Just last August, UK-based firm Rockhopper Exploration won £210m in lost future profits because it was denied a permit to extract oil off of Italy’s coastline.

The Canadian firm TC Energy is seeking a whopping £12b in compensation for US President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

And just a few weeks ago, the American firm Ruby River Capital Ruby River Capital launched a £16b claim against Canada over a decision to reject a new gas pipeline and LNG terminal.

The proposed development was in Québec, a member of the global Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA). The province refused the project on the basis that it would increase greenhouse gas emissions and negatively impact wildlife and the local Indigenous communities.

Investment

It's not hard to imagine a scenario in which a British firm like Shell brings a similar claim. The company is currently the largest shareholder in an extremely controversial LNG project in British Columbia. If phase-two of the project is approved, it will completely blow the province’s carbon budget.