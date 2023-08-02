The economics of systems collapse

It’s an extremely bleak picture. But it’s not one that conventional economic thinking takes much account of – or even is able to take much account of. The conventional economic models of climate change, the “Integrated Assessment Models”, are built around the fundamental idea that everything is reversible in some sense – or, at the very least, some sum of money could be paid to compensate for loss.

That is combined with a doctrinal belief in the power of technological progress. The process of invention and technological change will eventually come up with radically better ways of securing economic growth.

You can see this most obviously in the main IPCC forecasting models for Net Zero, which include an incredibly efficient “negative emissions technology” that can magically remove carbon from the atmosphere - such a technology or technologies doesn’t yet exist.

Instability

Dealing with climate change in this worldview - in the worldview of mainstream economics - becomes an issue only of trade-offs: how much expense and growth do we sacrifice today, given our forecasts of damage from climate change tomorrow?

But if tipping points are real – and they seem to be – and ecological damage is irreversible, the basis for this form of economic thinking is destroyed. There is no “trade-off” possible when something has been irreversibly lost – you can’t trade off an extinct species or a collapsed ecosystem. They’re gone.

Instead of thinking about essentially marginal changes to the system, you need to think about big, fundamental shifts in how the economy is organised – and not only to reduce future harm as far as possible, to build a world where the very real costs and misery of future ecosystem collapse and ecological instability is fairly managed, protecting people as far as possible.

Fiscal

At present, we are sort-of doing the first, with various agreements on reducing greenhouse gas emissions globally, but we are barely scratching the surface of the second. The real and serious crisis of adaptation is not being mentioned in the mainstream discussions of the economic crisis.

To pick just the British example, the Bank of England here continues to jam up interest rates when confronted with ecological shock inflation, pushing the costs onto everyday people instead of facing up to the real issues and the new economic and ecological reality.

The British Labour Party is another illustration of the problem. Labour’s original plans for ecological investment were for a world of low interest rates and inflation – if they want to get serious about climate change now, they need to talk about redistribution and adaptation. We need massive investments, and substantial tax reform to equip or at least partially insulate our economies from the worst impacts of ecosystem collapse.

But as Labour seemingly won’t do that, they’re steadily working their way through abandoning every commitment they’ve made thus far, big or small, - under the auspices of the infamous fiscal rules - and are unable to adapt their thinking to these new realities.

Huggers

We are left with institutions that were drawn up in a world where climate change was not a direct and pressing global issue. It was a threat for the future, only making its presence felt at the edges – harsh on small island states, but for the developed world, something that could be largely ignored.

Now, the ecological collapse is here - and getting worse with every passing day. And existing strategies built around state investment and technology-lead decarbonisation are already under strain.

This is a new world. If our institutions don’t catch up soon, it will be the rest of us that are left to suffer in permanently higher inflation and the doom loop of higher interest rates as the accompaniment to wider ecological collapse.

Prime minister Keir Starmer, if that’s where we’re headed, might find he has more than tree huggers to worry about if Labour doesn’t get its act together.

This Author

Dr James Meadway is an economist and former political advisor. This article is a transcript from his Macrodose podcast.