Overshoot - or go circular

The British Government has been urged to support circular economy businesses as the world reaches Earth Overshoot Day. The landmark date falls on Wednesday, 2 August 2023, marking when humanity’s demand on nature exceeds Earth’s biocapacity for the year.

It comes as a report from Green Alliance found that UK Government policies are among the factors preventing innovative businesses from scaling the circular economy and stopping business models from being adopted more widely.

Steven Tebbe, chief executive of Global Footprint Network, said: “The biggest risk, apart from ecological overshoot itself, lies in complacency towards this crisis. Entities that act now are not just safeguarding the environment but future-proofing their economy and the wellbeing of their residents."

Economic

The Green Alliance spoke to 10 companies, which are cutting carbon and reducing waste, finding that a lack of understanding and imagination among policy makers as well as ingrained consumer behaviours are also barriers to preventing growth.

The circular economy aims to keep materials and products in use at their highest value for as long as possible, through better design as well as reuse, repair, remanufacturing and recycling.

Techbuyer – a company that buys, decommissions, refurbishes and then sells used business technology – said that tax rules mean businesses and their consumers pay a disproportionate amount in VAT on resold goods, which are taxed several times.

It also said that despite a 24 per cent increased turnover in 2022 and diverting a million kilograms of e-waste from landfill, the market is limited by attitudes towards refurbished equipment, including a belief that it is lower quality or less reliable.

Richard Kenny, group sustainability director, said: “The business case is clear from an economic point of view in that you’re fundamentally turning waste into profit.”

Convenience

Meanwhile, the Little Loop, a firm that rents children’s clothing, claims to have prevented 120 tonnes of CO2 emissions and saved five million litres of water since 2019 as well as saved parents hundreds of pounds a year.

But the business said its growth is held back by ingrained habits of buying new, as well as competition with cheap and often lower quality goods.

It also said companies that lease goods are often disadvantaged compared to competitors who sell them, because they hold too many assets to be eligible for some tax reliefs.

Founder Charlotte Morley said: “There’s just not enough patient capital out there, people who are prepared to invest in a business that doesn’t become a unicorn overnight.”

Meanwhile, problems facing resale companies like Bambino Mio, which sells reusable nappies, include poor circular logistics for collection, cleaning and redistribution, higher upfront costs and consumer concerns around convenience and cultural inertia.