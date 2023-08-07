The polluter must pay - in a fair way

Technically and financially, it would not pose any problem to to extend such a toll system to all roads and all motor vehicles.

Target

Moreover, the official fuel consumption of each motor vehicle is known, so the number of kilometres travelled should be multiplied by this number and a constant expressing the CO2 emission produced by each litre of petrol and diesel burnt.

The revenues from the increased toll can and should be used to compensate households. Such a reform would be advantageous from environmental, economic and social aspects.

Such a reform could be implemented in a way that would financially benefit 80 per cent of the households in Hungary, for example, according to calculations by the Clean Air Action Group.

It can be rightly argued that the fuel consumption of each vehicle differs from the official data since it depends on a number of factors: the driving style of the individual, the road used, the topography, the weather, the technical condition of the vehicle, etc.

However, all this is irrelevant as far as the total CO2 emission reduction of the given country is concerned. Namely, if the reduction target in any year is not achieved, then the government can adjust the tax accordingly.

Volatility

Although the electronic toll is not completely fair in terms of CO2 emissions, it can avoid the much greater unfairness that could occur if ETS2 were applied. Moreover, some of the unfairness can be mitigated by appropriate fine-tuning of the toll.

The toll can vary according to the road used: for example, a higher toll in the cities than in the countryside which would be fairer also from environmental and social aspects.

It could also be differentiated according to other parameters - European emission standard, axle weight - of the vehicle besides the CO2 emissions.

Another advantage would be that changes in the level of the toll would be much more predictable than the allowance prices in the case of ETS2.

As experience has shown, the high price volatility of the current EU ETS has made proper planning difficult for many businesses.

Undesired

Extending the ETS to the energy use of buildings might have even more tragic consequences. Namely, it would incentivise the burning of biomass, mainly wood, which is harmful to the climate and our health.

As increased demand drives up prices, illegal cutting of trees, which has been already occurring, will certainly surge.

Even worse, the cases of illegal residential heating will also multiply. The burning of plastic, baled clothes, treated wood and other waste in households has already been extremely widespread in Eastern European and some Southern European countries.

This is now one of the main causes of illnesses and deaths caused by air pollution. It is also a major contributor to climate change, as household waste burning emits up to 40 per cent more black carbon, an important climate pollutant, than wood burning per unit of mass.

Appropriate measures should therefore be implemented already now to substantially mitigate the undesired effects of including buildings in the ETS2.

Implemented

There should be wide-scale awareness-raising campaigns to inform the public about the harmful effects of burning wood and waste.

There also most be relatively cheap and quickly implementable methods to reduce household energy use: at least a sum equalling 0.1 per cent of the GDP should be allocated to awareness raising annually in the Central and Eastern European countries.

Monetary support must be made available for vulnerable households, such as the Social Climate Fund established by the EU. Investments into making buildings much more energy efficient must be greatly increased. The authorities controlling illegal burning and illegal wood-cutting must be substantially strengthened.

If all the measures proposed above are implemented, ETS2 will certainly achieve the objective for which it was designed.

This Author

András Lukács is president of the Hungarian environmental NGO Clean Air Action Group.