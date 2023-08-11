Learning from Ende Gelände

A sea of tents appears in one of the city parks of Hanover in Germany during the final days of July. The circus was not in town, despite some of the more extravagant bigtops. Instead, environmentalists were descending on the city.

An estimated two thousand activists passed through Ende Gelände’s System Change Camp from Sunday, 30 July to Monday, 7 August 2023, making it one of the largest political meetings of environmentalists in Europe this year.

Ende Gelände is Germany’s largest climate camp movement. Beginning in the mid-2010s it has regularly mobilised thousands to take direct action in coal mines and against fossil gas. This year’s camp, however, was slightly different.

Volunteer

Rather than the usual combination of action trainings and political discussion, followed by days of action against fossil capitalism, the camp in Hanover was exclusively for political discussion and training.

Several large-scale actions are still planned, such as a camp against fossil gas in Rügen and a camp against the International Motor Show in Munich. However, the Hanover camp represented a focused ‘coming together’ of activists to discuss the pressing concerns the environmental justice movement faces.

Over the seven days of workshops, a dizzying array of discussions occurred. From practical insights into the latest greenwashing uses of bogus ‘carbon capture and storage’ technologies, to debates around how to deal with police repression.

Such discussions were often followed by live music and performances in the evening, or by activist films projected inside tents.

The camp infrastructure itself was substantial. Not only werethere three regular meals for activists present from the main kitchen, but also a creperie and a pizzeria, as well as a bar of soft drinks. All of these were volunteer and donation run by the campers themselves.

Struggles

The topics that emerged in the discussions were strangely comforting - insofar as they revealed that activists across Europe were grappling with problems that environmentalists in Britain are having to face head on.

Firstly, there was the ever-present debate around how action is to be escalated given continued ecological breakdown. For some, more targeted actions are needed, for others the focus was on experimentation in the type of action. Overall, the consensus is that ‘more’ is needed, but what more looks like is still unclear.

Relatedly, there were a lot of conversations on the marked question of dealing with escalation from the police. Activists are facing growing police pressure in Germany, from dawn raids to militarised police evictions.