Illegal mine faces court action

Campaigners have launched legal action against Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council and the Welsh Government to force the closure of an unlawfully operated coal mine in South Wales.

Mine operator, Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd, has continued to extract coal from the Ffos-y-Fran open cast coal mine – the largest remaining in the UK – despite the expiry of its planning permission in September 2022. An application to extend the permission was refused by the local authority in April.

The council originally said it would decide about enforcing against the illegal mining once it had decided whether to approve or refuse the planning application.

Action

Following the unanimous rejection of the proposals by the council’s planning committee, it issued an “enforcement notice” to the company. This is a legal document informing the recipient that it is in breach of its permission, and what it must do about it. The recipient has a right to appeal an enforcement notice.

However, the Good Law Project and Coal Action Network (CAN) now argue that the council should have issued the stronger “stop notice”, which would mean the mine operator would have to cease coaling immediately, and would not be able to appeal.

Expert legal opinion commissioned by the groups found that the lack of enforcement by the local council and the Welsh Government preventing ongoing coaling activity at a Welsh mine is itself “arguably unlawful”.

The council issued the enforcement notice on 24 May, giving the operator till 27 June to appeal, and a further month to comply or face further action.

Daylight

Merthyr (South Wales) Ltd appealed the notice at the end of July. Campaigners fear that effectively gives them another year or more to carry on coaling while going through the appeals process.

The coal company has extracted at least 273,620 tonnes of coal from the mine since its planning permission lapsed, according to analysis of data from the Coal Authority by CAN.

This is very likely an underestimate, since data is only available up to 30 June 2023, it said. But it is also more than the total it would have mined if it had been given permission for the extension it planned.

Jennine Walker, the legal manager at the Good Law Project, said: “It is hard to believe that in the UK today, a company can continue to mine coal illegally — because their planning permission has expired — in broad daylight, for over eleven months.”

Ban

The campaigners also argue that the Welsh Government should have stepped in on the issue. The government’s policy is for permission for new or expanded coal mines to be refused.