Turbocharging corporate ‘greenwishing’.

Just under a thousand firms across the UK have commendably made their Net-Zero pledges, based on the the United Nations endorsed Science-Based Initiative framework (SBTi).

Yet as a sustainability advisor, I know that few corporations understand the real mechanics, and implications, of SBTi’s framework.

I feel strongly that as faith in government action is constantly undermined, protecting faith in corporate climate action is more important than ever.

Large parts of the world are experience the most intense bout of heat waves recorded to date, increased international attention has been placed on our climate targets, and how we will reach them. With that attention comes reinvigorated lofty corporate climate target setting.

The SBTi process has quickly become the global standard for prescribing how many emissions companies should cut, and how - with almost 6,000 companies signed up.

Yet under the SBTi’s rigid framework, we are destined for another round of hollow climate pledges.

This only dampens both public faith and corporate drive to make real, lasting changes to their business models. More importantly, we waste the most precious resource we have in the fight against climate change - time.

Indeed, setting misunderstood, unattainable or unrealistic targets should be considered greenwashing’s well intentioned, yet naive cousin, ‘greenwishing’.

The SBTi has been unquestioningly accepted as scripture by droves of corporations looking to reach net-zero by 2050, as described in a recent white paper published by my consultancy firm Eight Versa.

While well intentioned, SBTi’s framework will fall flat when exposed to the reality of today’s dynamic business landscape.

This is because SBTi uses an ‘absolute contraction’ method to define net-zero. This measurement requires companies to reduce their absolute emissions by a total of 90 per cent by 2050, then allowing them to off-set the remaining 10 per cent of emissions.

SBTi differentiates between corporates and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Corporates, or businesses of over 500 employees, have the option to reduce their Scope 3 emissions on an ‘intensity metrics’ basis.

This means that businesses can set an emissions target that is relative to an economic or operational variable, like emissions per sale, for example.

